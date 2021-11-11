On Nov. 2, voters across Ohio cast their ballots for 601candidates, 68 issues (66 Municipal, 2 School Issues), across 975 precincts representing 59 municipalities at 2965 voting locations in Cuyahoga County. The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled results from local contested and uncontested races, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. As of Nov. 3, the BOE reported a 26% voter turnout, with 229, 277 ballots cast unofficially.
For races that are too close to call, a recount is automatically triggered in Ohio when the difference between votes doesn’t exceed one-half of 1%, or 0.50%. Recounts will occur after the final, official results are announced on Nov. 22, following a certification meeting.
Automatic recounts will be announced and posted on the board of election’s website. Requested recounts will also be posted to the website after they are filed. If there is a recount, notice will be provided that the election is the subject of a recount via certified mail to each person for whom votes were cast, according to a Nov. 3 email from Mike West, manager of outreach for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Several key races remain too close to call, including 1 remaining seat in Beachwood City Council.
BEACHWOOD
Mayor - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Justin Berns - 2,136 votes or 51.9%
Martin S. Horwitz* - 1,983 votes or 48.1%
Council at Large - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
George H. Carr - 1,615 votes or 16.5%
Mair Cohen - 1,307 votes or 13.4%
Alec D. Isaacson* - 2,565 votes or 26.2%
Joshua Mintz - 1,643 votes or 16.8%
Eric Synenberg* - 2,650 votes or 27.1%
Board of Education - 4 Year Term
Vote for three
Kim Allamby - 2,354 votes or 21.3%
Julie Brough - 685 votes or 6.2%
Kareen Caputo - 1,113 votes or 10%
Valerie Charms Mason - 930 votes or 8.4%
Jillian DeLong* - 2,437 votes or 22%
Wendy Leatherberry - 2,353 votes or 21.3%
Miriam F. Weiss - 1,188 votes or 10.7%
BEDFORD MUNICIPAL COURT DISTRICT
Judge of Municipal Court - 6 Year Term
Vote for 1
Michelle L. Paris - 10,024 votes or 100%
BENTLEYVILLE
Member of Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 4
M. Kathleen Esposito* - 211 votes or 25.7%
Terrence Lee Hemmelgarn* - 186 votes or 22.6%
Ken Kvacek* - 195 votes or 23.7%
Ryan Rubin* - 230 votes or 28%
BRATENAHL
Member of Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 4
Keith Ari Benjamin* - 318 votes or 24%
Keith Galestock - 228 votes or 17.2%
Tracy Hoefling - 273 votes or 20.6%
Gina C. Huffman* - 243 votes or 18.3%
Thomas M. McDonald* - 263 votes or 19.9%
CHAGRIN FALLS
Member of Council - 2 Year Term
Vote for 7
Michael Corkran - 848 votes or 12.4%
Angela DeBernardo* - 986 votes or 14.5%
Brian Drum - 695 votes or 10.2%
Kate Gault - 605 votes or 8.9%
Erinn Grube* - 989 votes or 14.5%
James Newell* - 584 votes or 8.6%
Andrew Rockey* - 739 votes or 10.8%
Nancy Rogoff* - 620 votes or 9%
Jack Subel - 751 votes or 11%
Board of Education - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Lori Bendall* - 1,184 votes or 18.6%
Mandy Hilston - 729 votes or 11.4%
Meghan McClain - 767 votes or 12%
Lauren Miller - 1,128 votes or 17.7%
Mary Kay O’Toole* - 676 votes or 10.6%
Robert E. Schleper Jr. - 1,129 votes or 17.7%
Jeffrey Wenninger - 135 votes or 2.1%
WRITE-IN - 629 votes or 9.7%
Township Trustee - 4 Year Term
Vote for 2
Tom Florkiewicz* - 716 votes or 51.1%
Jennifer McKee* - 684 votes or 48.9%
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
Mayor - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Barbara Danforth - 4,438 votes or 39.5%
Kahlil Seren - 6,790 votes or 60.5%
Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 4
Lee Barbee II - 2,146 votes or 6.4%
Craig Cobb* - 7,023 votes or 21%
Tony Cuda - 7,612 votes or 22.8%
Anthony Mattox Jr. - 4,967 votes or 14.9%
Davida Russell* - 7,969 votes or 23.8%
Allosious K. Snodgrass - 3,729 votes or 11.2%
Member of Council - Unexpired Term ending Dec. 31, 2023 - 2 Year Term
Vote for 1
Erin C. Johnson - 1,089 votes or 10.8%
Garry Kanter - 1,263 votes or 12.5%
Robert Koonce - 1,315 votes or 13%
Josie Moore - 4,396 votes or 43.5%
Ellen M. Roth - 393 votes or 3.9%
Eric J. Silverman - 1,240 votes or 12.3%
James A. Williams - 409 votes or 4.1
GATES MILLS
Member of Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 4
David Atton - 442 votes or 19%
Laurie L. Deacon - 438 votes or 19%
Lawrence S. Frankel* - 345 votes or 14.9%
Michael Press - 362 votes or 15.6%
Nancy W. Sogg* - 316 votes or 13.6%
Craig A. Steinbrink* - 415 votes or 17.9%
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS
Member of Council at Large - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Ann M. D’Amico* - 1,438 votes or 40.5%
Ed Hargate - 1,154 votes or 32.5%
Sean Milroy* - 958 votes or 27%
HUNTING VALLEY
Member of Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Don Bullock - 57 votes or 31.5%
Daniel F. Grajzl* - 56 votes or 30.9%
Nancy Heinen* - 68 votes or 37.6%
Finance Director - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Brian F. Coughlin* - 79 votes or 100%
LYNDHURST
Member of Council - Ward 1 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Catherine Covarrubias - 219 votes or 38%
David A. Frey* - 358 votes or 62%
Member of Council - Ward 2 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Joe Gambatese* - 294 votes or 100%
Member of Council - Ward 3 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Lane A. Schlessel* - 484 votes or 100%
Member of Council - Ward 4
Vote for 1
Steve Grushetsky* - 400 votes or 100%
MAYFIELD
Council at Large - 4 Year Term
Vote for 2
Ron DiNardo - 232 votes or 16.6%
Allen J. Meyers* - 551 votes or 39.5%
Stephen Schutt* - 612 votes or 43.9%
Member of Council - Ward 2 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Mark W. Arndt - 187 votes or 68.8%
Stephen R. Jerome Jr. - 85 votes or 31.3%
Member of Council - Ward 4 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
George Williams* - 116 votes or 100%
Board of Education - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Brian J. Belfiore - 2,171 votes or 13.5%
Ronald M. Fornaro* - 2,650 votes or 16.4%
Jolene A. Greve - 3,149 votes or 19.5%
Erin Sipos - 1,680 votes or 10.4%
Benjamin Stocum - 1,232 votes or 7.6%
Jimmy S. Teresi - 2,727 votes or 16.9%
Maureen Washock - 2,536 votes or 15.7%
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS
Member of Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 4
Michael J. Ballistrea* - 1,482 votes or 19.8%
Jessica Finney Brown - 1,344 votes or 18%
Robert J. DeJohn* - 1,584 votes or 21.2%
Donald J. Manno* - 1,353 votes or 18.1%
Susan A. Sabetta* - 1,710 votes or 22.9%
MORELAND HILLS
Member of Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
David Emerman* - 427 votes or 34.6%
Tom Fish - 388 votes or 31.5%
William Janke - 417 votes or 33.9%
ORANGE
Village Council
Vote for 4
Alan J. Charnas* - 395 votes or 20.7%
Judson A. Kline* - 414 votes or 21.7%
Lisa S. Perry* - 424 votes or 22.2%
Brent Silver* - 394 votes or 20.7%
Board of Education - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Scott A. Bilsky* - 2,034 votes or 30%
Rebecca A. Boyle* - 1,820 votes or 26.9%
Jeffrey Leikin* - 2,087 votes or 30.8%
PEPPER PIKE
Member of Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 4
Cathy Hwang - 1,086 votes or 19%
Richard A. Leskovec* - 985 votes or 17.3%
Scott Newell* - 1,296 votes or 22.8%
Melanie Weltman - 1,285 votes or 22.6%
Emmy Zatroch - 1,036 votes or 18.2%
RICHMOND HEIGHTS
Mayor - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Barry Hurst - 794 votes or 33.1%
Kim Thomas - 1,606 votes or 66.9%
President of the Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Eloise Cotton-Henry* - 1,082 votes or 48.2%
Bobby Jordan - 1,163 votes or 51.8%
Councilperson at Large - 4 Year Term
Vote for 2
Sheena Levy - 1,010 votes or 31.5%
Juanita Lewis* - 1,096 votes or 34.2%
Daniel J. Ursu* - 1,103 votes or 34.4%
Board of Education - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Jacky C. Brown Sr. - 950 votes or 30.5%
Nneka Slade Jackson* - 1,185 votes or 38%
Hugh A. Turner* - 983 votes or 31.5%
SHAKER HEIGHTS
Member of Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Ifeolu A.C. Claytor - 3,365 votes or 31.4%
Tres Roeder* - 3,163 votes or 29.5%
Anne E. Williams* - 4,203 votes or 39.2%
Board of Education - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Lora Cover - 4,009 votes or 42.9%
Heather Weingart* - 4,598 votes or 49.2%
WRITE-IN - 737 votes or 7.89%
Municipal Court Judge - 2 Year Term
Vote for 1
Laura Creed - 4,405 votes or 30.1%
Anne Walton Keller - 6,730 votes or 46%
Sydney Strickland Saffold - 2,774 votes or 19%
James W. Satola - 714 votes or 4.9%
SOLON
Mayor - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Edward H. Kraus* - 4,148 votes or 100%
Member of Council - Ward 2 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Robert N. Pelunis* - 371 votes 100%
Member of Council - Ward 4 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Michael Kan - 849 votes or 67.6%
Marc R. Kotora* - 407 votes or 32.4%
Member of Council - Ward 6 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Robert P. Shimits* - 541 votes or 100%
SOUTH EUCLID
Council at Large - 2 Year Term
Vote for 1
Chanell Elston* - 2,006 votes or 100%
Member of Council - Ward 1 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Ruth Gray* - 657 votes or 100%
Member of Council - Ward 3 - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Sara Continenza* - 474 votes or 100%
South Euclid-Lyndhurst Board of Education - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Kathryn S. Falkenberg* - 2,813 votes or 29.5%
Cassandra M. Jones* - 2,705 votes or 28.4%
Ashley King - 2,064 votes or 21.7%
Crystal Shelby - 1,948 votes or 20.4%
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS
Mayor - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Philip M. Atkin - 256 votes or 7.9%
Barbara Blankfeld - 1,313 votes or 40.5%
Michael Dylan Brennan* - 1,571 votes or 48.5%
Ken Simmons - 99 votes or 3.1%
Council at Large - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Christopher Cooney - 1,203 votes or 15.7%
Danny Grand - 549 votes or 7.2%
Brian J. King - 1,402 votes or 18.3%
Paul Miller - 1,024 votes or 13.4%
Katie Nelson Moody - 1,138 votes or 14.9%
Sheri R. Sax - 1,184 votes or 15.5%
Winifred Weizer - 1,162 votes or 15.2%
WOODMERE
Mayor - 4 Year Term
Vote for 1
Benjamin I. Holbert III* - 90 votes or 100%
Council - 4 Year Term
Vote for 3
Tennyson Adams* - 81 votes or 42%
Hilman Lindsey* - 57 votes or 29.5%
Seth L. Young* - 55 votes or 28.5%
Council - 2 Year Term
Vote for 2
Nicole Y. Culliver* - 77 votes or 59.2%
Waymond Scott* - 53 votes or 40.8%
Member of Charter Review Commission - 10 Year Term
Vote for 7
Myron D. Bennett - 51 votes or 14.2%
Gerald J. Carrier - 60 votes or 16.7%
Madelaine C. Delgado - 55 votes or 15.3%
Joyce Holbert - 75 votes or 20.9%
Rachel Kabb-Effron - 51 votes or 14.2%
Gladys W. Melvin - 67 votes or 18.7%
* Denotes incumbent