Voters approved the Cuyahoga County Public Library levy 182,424 to 123,667, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. The vote was 59.6% in favor and 40.4% against.
According to the county library’s website, the levy was its first in 12 years and will generate $18 million annually and cost a taxpayer about $35 for each $100,000 of property valuation.
Specifically, it will do the following, according to the website:
• Continue to operate the county’s 27 library branches
• Maintain virtual services, which have been critical during the pandemic
• Preserve evening and weekend hours for students and residents who need access to computers and a reliable Internet connection
• Make necessary safety and security updates
• Sustain a robust materials collection
• Maintain critical services, like after-school homework help and training for job seekers.
“This year more than ever, as your needs changed, we’ve changed – and now we can move into the future with the resources we need to continue to support students, families and individuals throughout Cuyahoga County,” the website states.