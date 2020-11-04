Voters approved the Cuyahoga County Public Library levy 182,424 to 123,667, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. The vote was 59.6% in favor and 40.4% against.

According to the county library’s website, the levy was its first in 12 years and will generate $18 million annually and cost a taxpayer about $35 for each $100,000 of property valuation.

Specifically, it will do the following, according to the website:

• Continue to operate the county’s 27 library branches

• Maintain virtual services, which have been critical during the pandemic

• Preserve evening and weekend hours for students and residents who need access to computers and a reliable Internet connection

• Make necessary safety and security updates

• Sustain a robust materials collection

• Maintain critical services, like after-school homework help and training for job seekers.

“This year more than ever, as your needs changed, we’ve changed – and now we can move into the future with the resources we need to continue to support students, families and individuals throughout Cuyahoga County,” the website states.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags