South Euclid voters in Ward 4 Precinct 2 passed an issue May 2 that would allow Grove Kosher Market to sell wine and mixed beverages on Sundays.

With 81.97% “yes” votes in the primary election, Issue 21 passed with 50 votes for and 11 votes against allowing Sunday sales of liquor at the market.

Grove Kosher Market is located at 1930 Warrensville Center Road.