Voters lined up before dawn and before the polls opened at Shaker Family Center at 19824 Sussex Road to cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 3.
About 40 people waited outside under dark, but clear skies and in temperatures hovering around freezing – masked and maintaining social distance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was little conversation as voters awaited the doors to open, and there was no one campaigning for their candidate at that hour.
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. A poll worker asked those in line to wait along the building rather than across the parking lot so vehicles could get through.
Stickers were placed on the ground and the floor inside the family center indicating where to stand to observe proper social distancing.
Just outside the center in a covered walkway, poll workers set up a table with rosters of eligible voters for that polling place, which covers Shaker’s precincts J and N, a small segment of the city.
And a poll worker traveled with a tablet checking voter registration for those who were uncertain if they were waiting to vote in the correct location.
A few voters were surprised to learn they needed to cast their ballots elsewhere, although they were also told they could cast provisional ballots at the family center.
One woman was told she needed to vote at a church on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Cleveland. A man was told he needed to vote at Lomond School in Shaker Heights. Both appeared to be disappointed, having waited in line outdoors for the polls to open. Both chose to leave.
Precinct workers were all masked and some wore facial shields and yellow vests.
In order to safely check in voters, those who were responsible for scanning drivers’ licenses sat at long tables behind clear plastic.
Polling places were scattered about the room.
Voters scanned their ballots into the ballot boxes. Under-voting was noted by the electronic scanners, and voters had the option of filling in their votes for additional candidates or having the ballots counted as initially written.
After voters scanned ballots, precinct workers sprayed disinfectant and wiped down the machines.
Stickers with hearts that said “I (heart) voting” were left on a chair just outside the room where voting took place.
Some 3.4 million Ohio voters cast their absentee ballot or voted early – shattering all previous records, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
“Prior to this election, Ohio had never surpassed 2 million total votes in the entirety of the early voting period,” he said in a news release. “With 243,023 absentee ballots still outstanding, Ohio’s early vote total is already 180 percent of the previous early vote record and equals 60 percent of the total number of votes cast in the entire 2016 General Election. This data includes all ballots received and processed through 2:00 pm on Monday afternoon.”