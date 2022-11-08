Casey Weinstein has been elected state representative for Ohio House District 34, beating challenger Beth Bingham in the Nov. 8 elections, according to final, unofficial results from the Summit County Board of, or 53.8%, to Bingham’s 23,373 votes, 46.2%.
“I am so overwhelmed and overjoyed at the trust and confidence that the voters have continued to place in me,” Weinstein told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 8. “I am truly humbled. I am looking forward to delivering for the 34th district.”
Weinstein, D-Hudson, currently represents Ohio House District 37, which was restructured into District 34 with the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s new maps for the 2022 election cycle. He has served District 37 since 2016, and was re-elected in the 2018 and 2020 races. He serves on the agriculture and rural development, armed services and veterans affairs, and energy and natural resources committees.
Weinstein lives in Hudson. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado and a MBA from The Ohio State University in Columbus. He previously served as a member of the Hudson City Council.
Bingham, R-Hudson, is a board-certified nurse practitioner by trade and a member of Hudson City Council.
The district includes Hudson, Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, Silver Lake and four precincts in northwest Akron, according to the redistricted maps.