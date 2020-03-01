Cuyahoga County primary issues
Mayfield Heights
Proposed municipal income tax
An increase of 0.5% to 1.5% levy on income per year to go toward general municipal operations, maintenance, new equipment, capital improvements and extension and enlargement of municipal services and facilities effective July 1, 2020. A majority vote is required for its passage.
Mayfield Village
Zoning amendments
An amendment to change the zoning classification of PP# 831-15-003 located on SOM Center Road to office laboratory district from its current U-1 single family residential district. A majority vote is required for its passage.
An amendment to change the zoning classification of a portion of PP# 831-15-014 located at 6625 Wilson Mills Road to small office building district from its current U-1 single family residential district A majority vote is required for its passage.
Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services
Replacement and increase tax levy
The replacement of 3.9 mills of an existing levy and the increase of 0.8 mill to constitute a tax to the benefit of Cuyahoga County. The replacement and increased levy would go toward supplementing general fund appropriations for health and human or social services at a rate not exceeding 4.7 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 47 cents for each $100 of valuation. It would last for eight years, starting in 2020 and would be first due in calendar year 2021. A majority vote is required for its passage.
Cuyahoga County primary candidates
The following area candidates will appear on ballots in the Democratic and Republican primary election March 17. Winners or those running unopposed will face-off in the general election Nov. 3.
11th Congressional District
Two-year term
Democrat
• James Jerome Bell
• (I) Marcia L. Fudge
• Michael Hood
• Tariq K. Shabazz
Republican
• Laverne Gore
• Jonah Schulz
• Shalira Taylor
14th Congressional District
Two-year term
Democrat
• Hillary O’Connor Mueri
Republican
• (I) David P. Joyce
• Mark Pitrone
Ohio House District 6
Two-year term
Democrat
• (I) Phil Robinson
Republican
• Ed Hargate
• Shay Hawkins
Ohio House District 9
Two-year term
Democrat
• (I) Janine Boyd
• Vincent E. Stokes II
Republican
• Dustin D. Russell
Cuyahoga County Council District 10
Four-year term
Democrat
• Mansell Baker
• (I) Cheryl L. Stephens
Ohio House District 12
Two-year term
Democrat
• (I) Juanita Brent
• Phyllis Ann Peterson
• Felicia Washington Ross
Republican
• Jerry V. Powell
Cuyahoga County District for Justice of Supreme Court
Six-year term
Full term commencing Jan. 1, 2021
Democrat
• John P. O’Donnell
Republican
• (I) Sharon L. Kennedy
Full term commencing Jan. 2, 2021
Democrat
• Jennifer Brunner
Republican
• (I) Judi French
8th District Court of Appeals
Six-year term
For term commencing Feb. 11, 2021
Democrat
• Hugh A. Carlin
• Emanuella D. Groves
• Denise Nancy Rini
• Gayle Williams-Byers
Republican
• Pamela A. Hawkins
8th District Court of Appeals
Two-year term
Unexpired term ending Jan. 1, 2023
Democrat
• Alyson Monroe Brown
• Lisa Forbes
• Gabriella Rosalina
• James W. Satola
Republican
• (I) Ray Headen
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas General Division
Six-year term
Full term commencing Jan. 3, 2021
Democrat
• William Vodrey
Republican
• (I) Phil Calabrese
Full term commencing Jan. 6, 2021
Democrat
• Andrew J. Santoli
Republican
• (I) Robert C. McClelland
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas General Division
Two-year term
Unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2023
Democrat
• Richard A. Bell
• Anne C. McDonough
• Jennifer O’Donnell
Republican
• (I) Wanda C. Jones
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division
Six-year term
Full term commencing Jan. 8, 2021
Democrat
• Joy Kennedy
• Ginny Millas
• Colleen Ann Reali
• James P. Reddy Jr
• Joseph F. Russo
Republican
• John E. Mayer
Ohio State Senate District 24
Four-year term
Democrat
• Tom Jackson
Republican
• (I) Matt Dolan
Lake County Commissioner
Four-year term
Full term commencing Jan. 2, 2021
Democrat
• James R. Dugan
Republican
• Jason A. Wuliger
*(I) denotes incumbent