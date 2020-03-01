Cuyahoga County primary issues

Mayfield Heights

Proposed municipal income tax

An increase of 0.5% to 1.5% levy on income per year to go toward general municipal operations, maintenance, new equipment, capital improvements and extension and enlargement of municipal services and facilities effective July 1, 2020. A majority vote is required for its passage.

Mayfield Village

Zoning amendments

An amendment to change the zoning classification of PP# 831-15-003 located on SOM Center Road to office laboratory district from its current U-1 single family residential district. A majority vote is required for its passage.

An amendment to change the zoning classification of a portion of PP# 831-15-014 located at 6625 Wilson Mills Road to small office building district from its current U-1 single family residential district A majority vote is required for its passage.

Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services

Replacement and increase tax levy

The replacement of 3.9 mills of an existing levy and the increase of 0.8 mill to constitute a tax to the benefit of Cuyahoga County. The replacement and increased levy would go toward supplementing general fund appropriations for health and human or social services at a rate not exceeding 4.7 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 47 cents for each $100 of valuation. It would last for eight years, starting in 2020 and would be first due in calendar year 2021. A majority vote is required for its passage.

Cuyahoga County primary candidates

The following area candidates will appear on ballots in the Democratic and Republican primary election March 17. Winners or those running unopposed will face-off in the general election Nov. 3.

11th Congressional District

Two-year term

Democrat

• James Jerome Bell

• (I) Marcia L. Fudge

• Michael Hood

• Tariq K. Shabazz

Republican

• Laverne Gore

• Jonah Schulz

• Shalira Taylor

14th Congressional District

Two-year term

Democrat

• Hillary O’Connor Mueri

Republican

• (I) David P. Joyce

• Mark Pitrone

Ohio House District 6

Two-year term

Democrat

• (I) Phil Robinson

Republican

• Ed Hargate

• Shay Hawkins

Ohio House District 9

Two-year term

Democrat

• (I) Janine Boyd

• Vincent E. Stokes II

Republican

• Dustin D. Russell

Cuyahoga County Council District 10

Four-year term

Democrat

• Mansell Baker

• (I) Cheryl L. Stephens

Ohio House District 12

Two-year term

Democrat

• (I) Juanita Brent

• Phyllis Ann Peterson

• Felicia Washington Ross

Republican

• Jerry V. Powell

Cuyahoga County District for Justice of Supreme Court

Six-year term

Full term commencing Jan. 1, 2021

Democrat

• John P. O’Donnell

Republican

• (I) Sharon L. Kennedy

Full term commencing Jan. 2, 2021

Democrat

• Jennifer Brunner

Republican

• (I) Judi French

8th District Court of Appeals

Six-year term

For term commencing Feb. 11, 2021

Democrat

• Hugh A. Carlin

• Emanuella D. Groves

• Denise Nancy Rini

• Gayle Williams-Byers

Republican

• Pamela A. Hawkins

8th District Court of Appeals

Two-year term

Unexpired term ending Jan. 1, 2023

Democrat

• Alyson Monroe Brown

• Lisa Forbes

• Gabriella Rosalina

• James W. Satola

Republican

• (I) Ray Headen

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas General Division

Six-year term

Full term commencing Jan. 3, 2021

Democrat

• William Vodrey

Republican

• (I) Phil Calabrese

Full term commencing Jan. 6, 2021

Democrat

• Andrew J. Santoli

Republican

• (I) Robert C. McClelland

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas General Division

Two-year term

Unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2023

Democrat

• Richard A. Bell

• Anne C. McDonough

• Jennifer O’Donnell

Republican

• (I) Wanda C. Jones

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division

Six-year term

Full term commencing Jan. 8, 2021

Democrat

• Joy Kennedy

• Ginny Millas

• Colleen Ann Reali

• James P. Reddy Jr

• Joseph F. Russo

Republican

• John E. Mayer

Ohio State Senate District 24

Four-year term

Democrat

• Tom Jackson

Republican

• (I) Matt Dolan

Lake County Commissioner

Four-year term

Full term commencing Jan. 2, 2021

Democrat

• James R. Dugan

Republican

• Jason A. Wuliger

*(I) denotes incumbent