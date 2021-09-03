(As of the filing deadline of Aug. 4 for most cities and school boards)

Primary

Sept. 14

Cleveland Heights Mayor

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Barbara Danforth

Melody Joy Hart

Kahili Seren

Solon Ward 4

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Michael Kan

Marc R. Kotora*

Antonio Machi

General Election

Nov. 2

Bedford Municipal Court District

For Judge of Municipal Court

6-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Michelle L. Paris*

Shaker Heights Municipal Court District

For Judge of Municipal Court

2-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Laura Creed

Anne Walton Keller

Syndey Strickland Saffold

James W. Satola

Beachwood

Mayor

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Justin Berns

Martin S. Horwitz*

Council at Large

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

George H. Carr

Mair Cohen

Alec D. Isaacson*

Joshua Mintz

Eric Synenberg*

Board of Education

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Kim Allamby

Julie Brough

Karen Caputo

Valerie Charms Mason

Jillian DeLong*

Wendy Leatherberry

Miriam F. Weiss

Bentleyville

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4

M. Kathleen Esposito*

Terry Lee Hemmelgarn*

Ken Kvacek*

Ryan Rubin*

Bratenahl

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4

Keith Ari Benjamin*

Keith Goldstock

Tracy Hoetfling

Gina C. Huffman*

Thomas M. McDonald*

Chagrin Falls

Council

2-Year Term; Vote for no more than 7

Michael Corkran

Angela DeBernardo*

Brian Drum

Kate Gault

Erinn Grube*

James Newell*

Andrew Rockey*

Nancy Rogoff*

Jack Subell

Board of Education

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Lori Bendall*

Erin Gooch

Mandy Hillston

Meghan McClain

Lauren Miller

Chagrin Falls

Township Trustee

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2

Tom Florkiewicz*

Jennifer McKee*

Cleveland Heights

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4

Lee Barbee II

Craig Cobb*

Tony Cuda

Anthony Mattox Jr.

Davida Russell*

Allosious K. Snodgrass

Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Mario Clopton-Zymler

Charles C. Drake

Dan Heintz*

Malia Lewis*

Maureen Lynn

Mordechai Rennert

Jodi L. Sourini*

Gates Mills

Treasurer

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Steven L. Siemborski*

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4

David Atton

Laurie L. Deacon

Lawrence S. Frankel*

Michael Press

Nancy W. Sogg*

Craig A. Steinbrink*

Highland Heights

Council at Large

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Ann M. D’Amico*

Ed Hargate*

Sean Milroy*

Hunting Valley

Finance Director

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Brian F. Coughlin*

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Don Bullock

Daniel F. Grajzl*

Nancy Heinen*

Lyndhurst

Council

Ward 1

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Catherine Covarrubias

David A. Frey*

Ward 2

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Joe Gambatese*

Ward 3

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Lane A. Schlessel*

Ward 4

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Steve Grushetsky*

Mayfield Heights

Council at Large

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4

Michael J. Ballistrea*

Jessica Finney Brown

Robert J. DeJohn*

Donald J. Manno*

Susan A. Sabetta*

Mayfield

Council At Large

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2

Ron DiNardo

Allen J. Meyers*

Stephen Schutt*

Council

Ward 2

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Mark W. Arndt

Stephen R. Jerome Jr.

Ward 4

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

George Williams*

Board of Education

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Brian J. Belfiore

Ronald M. Fornaro*

Jolene A. Greve

Erin Sipos

Benjamin Stocum

Moreland Hills

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

David Emerman*

Tom Fish

William Janke

Orange

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4

Alan J. Charnas*

Judson A. Kline*

Amanda Kurland

Lisa S. Perry*

Brent Silver*

Board of Education

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Scott A. Bilsky*

Rebecca A. Boyle*

Nathan Haber

Adam Hedaya

Jeffrey Leikin*

Pepper Pike

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4

Cathy Hwang

Richard A. Leskovec*

Scott Newell*

Melanie Weltman

Emmy Zatroch

Richmond Heights

Mayor

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Barry Hurst

Kim Thomas

Council President

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Eloise Cotton Henry*

Bobby Jordan

Councilperson at Large

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2

Alex Harper

Sheena Levy

Juanita Lewis*

Daniel J. Ursu*

Board of Education

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Jacky C. Brown Sr.

Nneka Slade Jackson*

Hugh A. Turney*

Shaker Heights

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Ifeolu A.C. Claytor

Tres Roeder*

Anne E. Williams*

Board of Education

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Alison Bibb-Carlson

Lora Cover

Heather Weingart*

Solon

Mayor

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Edward H. Kraus*

Council

Ward 2

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Robert N. Pelunis*

Ward 6

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Robert P. Shimits*

Board of Education

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2

Michele Barksdale

John N. Heckman*

Caryne Urbank

South Euclid

Council at Large

2-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Chanell Elston*

Ward 1

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Ruth Gray*

Ward 2

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Joseph A. Frank*

Ward 3

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Sara Continenza*

South Euclid-Lyndhurst Board of Education

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Kathryn S. Falkenberg*

Cassandra M. Jones*

Ashley King

Rachon Long

Crystal Shelby

University Heights

Mayor

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Philp M. Atkin

Barbara Blankfeld

Michael Dylan Brennan*

Ken Simmons

Council at Large

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Christopher Cooney

Danny Grand

Brian J. King

Paul Miller

Katie Nelson Moody

Sheri R. Sax

Winifred Weizer

Woodmere

Mayor

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1

Benjamin I. Holbert III*

Council

4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3

Tennyson Adams*

Hilman Lindsay*

Seth Young*

Council

2-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2

Nicole Y. Culliver*

Waymond Scott*

Charter Review Commission

10-Year Term; Vote for no more than 7

Myron D. Bennett

Gerald J. Carrier

Madelaine C. Delgado

Joyce Holbert

Rachel Kabb-Effron

Gladys W. Melvin

Solon

Proposed Tax Renewal

Proposed Zoning Amendment

Shall the Zoning Map of the City of Solon be amended to change the zoning classification of PP#’s 954-30-017, 954-30-018,and 954-30-019, comprising approximately 1.8 acres located at 34575, 34645, and 34675 Aurora Road, from the current R-1-C “Single Family Residential” Zoning District to the 0-1 “General Office” Zoning District?

*Denotes incumbent | Source: Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

