(As of the filing deadline of Aug. 4 for most cities and school boards)
Primary
Sept. 14
Cleveland Heights Mayor
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Barbara Danforth
Melody Joy Hart
Kahili Seren
Solon Ward 4
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Michael Kan
Marc R. Kotora*
Antonio Machi
General Election
Nov. 2
Bedford Municipal Court District
For Judge of Municipal Court
6-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Michelle L. Paris*
Shaker Heights Municipal Court District
For Judge of Municipal Court
2-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Laura Creed
Anne Walton Keller
Syndey Strickland Saffold
James W. Satola
Beachwood
Mayor
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Justin Berns
Martin S. Horwitz*
Council at Large
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
George H. Carr
Mair Cohen
Alec D. Isaacson*
Joshua Mintz
Eric Synenberg*
Board of Education
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Kim Allamby
Julie Brough
Karen Caputo
Valerie Charms Mason
Jillian DeLong*
Wendy Leatherberry
Miriam F. Weiss
Bentleyville
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4
M. Kathleen Esposito*
Terry Lee Hemmelgarn*
Ken Kvacek*
Ryan Rubin*
Bratenahl
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4
Keith Ari Benjamin*
Keith Goldstock
Tracy Hoetfling
Gina C. Huffman*
Thomas M. McDonald*
Chagrin Falls
Council
2-Year Term; Vote for no more than 7
Michael Corkran
Angela DeBernardo*
Brian Drum
Kate Gault
Erinn Grube*
James Newell*
Andrew Rockey*
Nancy Rogoff*
Jack Subell
Board of Education
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Lori Bendall*
Erin Gooch
Mandy Hillston
Meghan McClain
Lauren Miller
Chagrin Falls
Township Trustee
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2
Tom Florkiewicz*
Jennifer McKee*
Cleveland Heights
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4
Lee Barbee II
Craig Cobb*
Tony Cuda
Anthony Mattox Jr.
Davida Russell*
Allosious K. Snodgrass
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Mario Clopton-Zymler
Charles C. Drake
Dan Heintz*
Malia Lewis*
Maureen Lynn
Mordechai Rennert
Jodi L. Sourini*
Gates Mills
Treasurer
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Steven L. Siemborski*
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4
David Atton
Laurie L. Deacon
Lawrence S. Frankel*
Michael Press
Nancy W. Sogg*
Craig A. Steinbrink*
Highland Heights
Council at Large
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Ann M. D’Amico*
Ed Hargate*
Sean Milroy*
Hunting Valley
Finance Director
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Brian F. Coughlin*
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Don Bullock
Daniel F. Grajzl*
Nancy Heinen*
Lyndhurst
Council
Ward 1
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Catherine Covarrubias
David A. Frey*
Ward 2
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Joe Gambatese*
Ward 3
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Lane A. Schlessel*
Ward 4
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Steve Grushetsky*
Mayfield Heights
Council at Large
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4
Michael J. Ballistrea*
Jessica Finney Brown
Robert J. DeJohn*
Donald J. Manno*
Susan A. Sabetta*
Mayfield
Council At Large
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2
Ron DiNardo
Allen J. Meyers*
Stephen Schutt*
Council
Ward 2
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Mark W. Arndt
Stephen R. Jerome Jr.
Ward 4
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
George Williams*
Board of Education
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Brian J. Belfiore
Ronald M. Fornaro*
Jolene A. Greve
Erin Sipos
Benjamin Stocum
Moreland Hills
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
David Emerman*
Tom Fish
William Janke
Orange
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4
Alan J. Charnas*
Judson A. Kline*
Amanda Kurland
Lisa S. Perry*
Brent Silver*
Board of Education
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Scott A. Bilsky*
Rebecca A. Boyle*
Nathan Haber
Adam Hedaya
Jeffrey Leikin*
Pepper Pike
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 4
Cathy Hwang
Richard A. Leskovec*
Scott Newell*
Melanie Weltman
Emmy Zatroch
Richmond Heights
Mayor
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Barry Hurst
Kim Thomas
Council President
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Eloise Cotton Henry*
Bobby Jordan
Councilperson at Large
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2
Alex Harper
Sheena Levy
Juanita Lewis*
Daniel J. Ursu*
Board of Education
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Jacky C. Brown Sr.
Nneka Slade Jackson*
Hugh A. Turney*
Shaker Heights
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Ifeolu A.C. Claytor
Tres Roeder*
Anne E. Williams*
Board of Education
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Alison Bibb-Carlson
Lora Cover
Heather Weingart*
Solon
Mayor
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Edward H. Kraus*
Council
Ward 2
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Robert N. Pelunis*
Ward 6
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Robert P. Shimits*
Board of Education
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2
Michele Barksdale
John N. Heckman*
Caryne Urbank
South Euclid
Council at Large
2-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Chanell Elston*
Ward 1
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Ruth Gray*
Ward 2
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Joseph A. Frank*
Ward 3
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Sara Continenza*
South Euclid-Lyndhurst Board of Education
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Kathryn S. Falkenberg*
Cassandra M. Jones*
Ashley King
Rachon Long
Crystal Shelby
University Heights
Mayor
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Philp M. Atkin
Barbara Blankfeld
Michael Dylan Brennan*
Ken Simmons
Council at Large
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Christopher Cooney
Danny Grand
Brian J. King
Paul Miller
Katie Nelson Moody
Sheri R. Sax
Winifred Weizer
Woodmere
Mayor
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 1
Benjamin I. Holbert III*
Council
4-Year Term; Vote for no more than 3
Tennyson Adams*
Hilman Lindsay*
Seth Young*
Council
2-Year Term; Vote for no more than 2
Nicole Y. Culliver*
Waymond Scott*
Charter Review Commission
10-Year Term; Vote for no more than 7
Myron D. Bennett
Gerald J. Carrier
Madelaine C. Delgado
Joyce Holbert
Rachel Kabb-Effron
Gladys W. Melvin
Solon
Proposed Tax Renewal
Proposed Zoning Amendment
Shall the Zoning Map of the City of Solon be amended to change the zoning classification of PP#’s 954-30-017, 954-30-018,and 954-30-019, comprising approximately 1.8 acres located at 34575, 34645, and 34675 Aurora Road, from the current R-1-C “Single Family Residential” Zoning District to the 0-1 “General Office” Zoning District?
*Denotes incumbent | Source: Cuyahoga County Board of Elections