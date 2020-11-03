Jason Wuliger bested Jim Dugan with a vote of 69,269 to 50,876 become Lake County Commissioner, according to final, unofficial results from the Lake County Board of Elections.
Wuliger, a Republican, received 57.65% of the 120,145 votes cast and Dugan, a Democrat, received 42.35%.
A total of 128,641 were cast in Lake County overall, a total turnout of 78.5% of the 163,924 voters in the county. It was his first time winning an election and his second time running for elected office.
The two were vying to replace, Jerry Cirino, who is running for the District 18 seat of the Ohio Senate.
Wuliger will serve with commissioners Ron Young and John R. Hamercheck. The county encompasses 2,274 square miles, has 230,000 residents with a median income of $63,000.
Wuliger, 40, of Kirtland, is president of Nachshon Ventures. He was a special prosecutor, former acting judge of Willoughby Municipal Court, former magistrate and deputy chief of staff at Lake County Juvenile Court and former assistant prosecutor at Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, former special prosecutor of Lake County Common Pleas Court and is vice president, co-founder, SplashLink.com, is former magistrate and deputy chief of staff, Lake County Juvenile Court, former assistant prosecutor in felony division of Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, former Lake County Recorder.
Wuliger previously told the Cleveland Jewish News his “No. 1 priority will be helping our families and communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19.” He added his experience as a small business owner allows him to understand what it will take for businesses to recover. He also wants to see stricter enforcement of drug dealers, especially given the impact of opioids on the community. He also said lower taxes and workforce training are essential to help the local economy recover by helping both small businesses and individuals. Workforce training is especially effective, Wuliger said as local manufacturers are hiring, but are having trouble finding qualified applicants.
Dugan, of Madison Township, is in his 40th year of practicing law, starting in 1981 at the Lake County Public Defender’s Office; then working as referee at the Lake County Juvenile Court for Judge Richard Hoose from 1985 to 1988. He was in private practice with Greene, Tulley and Jurjans, in Willoughby, until 1991, then was in-house counsel for The Cafaro Co., a shopping mall developer in Youngstown, until 1995. In 1995, he moved back to Lake County and joined the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office as an assistant prosecutor and opened a part-time private law office in Painesville. He is a former Painesville school board member, a member of the Democratic precinct committee and a former member of the Perry Village planning commission.
“My law and government experience far exceed my opponent,” Dugan previously told the CJN, adding he has practiced law for 40 years, including 33 years working for Lake County. He listed financial stability as a key priority.
Such stability is necessary to “keep Lake County jobs and provide Lake County citizens with the highest quality government services,” he said.
This is a developing story.