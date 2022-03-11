Eric Jonathan Brewer, former mayor of East Cleveland, a Cleveland mayoral candidate and journalist, announced his candidacy for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District seat.
The 11th Congressional District, which previously included Cleveland and parts of Akron, is in the process of being redrawn and will likely include the entire city of Cleveland and many of its eastern suburbs.
The seat is held by Shontel Brown, who defeated Nina Turner for the seat that was left vacant when Marcia Fudge became U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Joe Biden. The term expires in 2022. Brown is running for re-election and will face Turner in the Democratic primary.
Brewer, who will run as a Republican, wrote on his website the reason for his candidacy is because “Biden-Harris must be held accountable.”
“What residents of the 11th Congressional District are not getting from the current democratic representative in Congress is a detailed and knowledgeable report about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Brewer wrote on his website, adding that Biden has “engaged American lives and dollars in a war with Russia over Ukraine that has nothing to do with us.”
His statement continued: “I am seeking the 11th District Congressional seat as a member of the Republican Party of President Abraham Lincoln and my great-grandparents. Someone needs to fight for our shared history and values as Americans in our Congress.”
He stated that his family’s roots existed in America long before the Revolutionary and Civil wars.
James Hemphill, a general contractor and real estate investor, is also running as a Republican.