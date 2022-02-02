Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Beachwood, addressed the role of religion in public life during a wide-ranging and at times contentious debate Jan. 27 against Democratic candidate Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection lawyer and community organizer.

Each candidate answered questions submitted by audience members, alternating who answered first, with an additional opportunity to rebut the other’s response.

Both candidates are vying to take the Senate seat to be vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Cincinnati who announced in January 2021 that he will not seek a third term.

They are part of a crowded race of candidates from both parties ahead of the May 3 primary, including 14 Republicans, such as Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno and Jane Timken, the former chairwoman of the Republican Party of Ohio and four Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan.

During the debate at North Columbus Baptist Church, when asked about his campaign’s outreach to churches and past statements about the role of religion in public life, Mandel denied there was a separation of church and state in America. He also called for religion to have a much greater role in the classroom, workplace and elsewhere.

“I do not believe in separation of church and state,” he said. “There is no such thing.”

One of the churches Mandel recently met with was Liberty Valley Church and its pastor, Jeff Tauring, who recently staged a protest outside of the home of Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, which Weinstein said he believed was both antisemitic and an attempt to intimidate him.

However, Mandel, who is Jewish, said that while America was based upon religion that does not include the Muslim faith.

“The Judeo-Christian bedrock of America is the foundation of this country,” Mandel said. “America was founded on Judeo-Christian values, not on Muslim values, not on atheism, but on Judeo-Christian values. There are so many factors that separate that Judeo-Christian belief-set from these other beliefs, like Islam and atheism, and one of the main differentiating factors is our belief in good over evil, and our willingness to fight for good over evil.”

Harper responded that separation of church and state is “a core American value.”

“And that does not mean that we don’t respect the freedom and ability for each of us to worship in the way that we choose,” she said. “But it does mean that we don’t have government leaders that are trying to interfere with that right.”

In his rebuttal, Mandel said that churches will help save America from what he called a “godless left, a secular left” that is “trying to take a faith in God from all aspects of our society.”

Later, when answering a question about immigration policy, Mandel said immigration by Haitians into Texas was part of an organized effort by billionaire investor George Soros and the Democratic Party.

“This is an invasion, ladies and gentlemen,” Mandel said. “It is an invasion of our country. And I think when the history is told, we’re going to see that it was funded by (George) Soros, orchestrated by (former President Barack) Obama and Obama alumni association and enabled by (President Joe) Biden.”

Harper, of Columbus, responded to Mandel’s allegation by arguing that Mandel was saying whatever he could to curry favor with former President Donald Trump.

“He needs to get the endorsement from Donald Trump to be able to make it through the Republican primary,” Harper said. “So, he will do whatever’s necessary as a mini-Trump to continue to spread lies.”

Groups such as the Anti-Defamation League have argued that blaming George Soros for any number of perceived problems in the United States is a form of antisemitism. According to a post on the ADL’s website, “In far-right circles worldwide, Soros’ philanthropy often is recast as fodder for outsized conspiracy theories, including claims that he masterminds specific global plots or manipulates particular events to further his goals. Many of those conspiracy theories employ longstanding antisemitic myths, particularly the notion that rich and powerful Jews work behind the scenes, plotting to control countries and manipulate global events.”

Meanwhile, Ryan was a topic of the debate from the start when Mandel criticized Ryan, considered the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, for not participating in the debate.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t recognize the fact that Tim Ryan is a wimp and is afraid to debate Morgan,” Mandel said. “I am not, I’m not afraid to debate. And I’ll leave you with this. If Morgan was a white male, Tim Ryan would have already debated her. But the reality is that she’s a Black female in the establishment of the Democratic Party, which Ryan represents, they have trampled on Black people and left the Black community behind. And I believe Tim Ryan, ignoring and disrespecting Morgan, it’s a perfect example of that.”

Harper rejected Mandel’s premise.

“What we don’t need to have happen is Josh Mandel speaking in any way for the Black community, I think we’ve got that,” she said. “And I think what the Black community of Ohio knows very clearly is that the radical Republican Party that’s trying to strip away our voting rights does not have our best interests at mind. The radical Republican Party that you are proud that you fought Medicaid expansion, that makes sure that people are able to access addiction recovery services and get their lives back on track, it is an abomination.”

Multiple attempts to reach Mandel for comment were unsuccessful.