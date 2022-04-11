Nina Turner, former state senator and candidate for Ohio’s 11th congressional district, spoke to in-person, virtual and radio attendees during a City Club of Cleveland forum on April 8 about her goals and interests for the congressional seat should she win the Democratic nomination on May 3.
Turner, who lost to Shontel Brown in a November 2021 special election to fill the vacancy in Ohio’s 11th District when Marcia Fudge became Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, grew up in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood – becoming the first Black woman to represent Ward 1 on Cleveland City Council in 2005. In 2008, she served as a state senator in Ohio’s 25th District until 2014 when she ran for Ohio Secretary of State. She also served as national co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.
In opening her talk, Brown said the United States is “at a crossroads” on multiple levels, specifically comparing rising corporate profits and the struggle of the average American amid high gas and food prices, low wages, and minimal health and wellness coverage.
“We are wrestling between two futures – do we sacrifice the poor, the working poor and the barely middle class to protect the ultra-wealthy, or do we treat our people as America’s greatest asset and ensure everyone has a real chance to live a good life?” she asked. “These are unprecedented times, indeed. And our leaders cannot settle for what is good enough. They must fight for what we deserve.”
Turner said for the people of Greater Cleveland, it’s not enough to vote the right way or to “go along to get along,” but that “a change maker is needed in Washington that will fight every day to lift working families and the poor, and be a fighter who gets results.”
Turner said she hopes to be a leader that can “see the promise in the problem.”
“That is why I am proud to be a progressive public servant or put another way, a hell-raising humanitarian ... a freedom fighter, if you will,” she said.
She also touched on her support for Medicare for all, noting her own late mother’s plight as an often under- or uninsured Black woman living in Cleveland, adding that her fight is “for my momma, and other mommas and daddies like her.”
“In Congress, I will be a leader who understands that the job of a congressperson is not to help people get by but to help them get ahead,” she said. “People of this nation deserve better than what they’re getting.”
Turner also expressed her support for the forgiveness of student debt, as well as the need for leaders who see the bigger picture in America.
“Know this, I will continue to serve on the front lines of criminal justice, reproductive justice, voting rights, racial justice,” she said. “Not for days when it is politically convenient, but for decades as I have. I will continue to unapologetically fight for working people, and continue to speak truth to power.”
A question-and-answer session followed Turner’s address, with questions ranging from addressing the local opioid epidemic and the economics of Medicare for All, as well as her stance on antisemitism and Israel.
“I believe that Israel has the right to exist as a Democratic nation in the Middle East,” she said. “I believe in justice and security for Israel and Palestinians. I know there are people who don’t believe Israel should exist. I know that antisemitism is on the rise. ... I know what bigotry looks like and racism and anti-blackness as a Black woman. To the Jewish community, the same white supremacists who hate my son, hate your sons and daughters. We are together in the fight for justice.”
The 11th district encompasses much of Cleveland, its eastern suburbs, a portion of Akron and about 30 cities.
Turner will face Brown, who also serves as chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. Brown will address City Club attendees and virtual listeners on April 15.