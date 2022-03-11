Max Miller, a former White House aide to former President Donald Trump, has announced his run in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District.
Miller, 32, who previously planned to run in the 16th District after purchasing a home in Rocky River, said that the finalized redistricting plans make the 7th District home to much of the area he campaigned in while intending on running in the 16th District.
“Now, with the redistricting process finally set, I am pleased to announce I will continue this campaign in the 7th Congressional District – a district with a new number but one that includes 90% of the area where I’ve spent the last year engaging with voters who are worried about inflation, immigration and education,” Miller said in a tweet. “This is also where I live.”
Different district number (7), same mission. #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/eHDDYH7w5D— Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) March 3, 2022
Miller faces Rep. Bob Gibbs, a Republican from Lakeville, Republicans Anthony Leon Alexander, Charlie Gaddis, Jonah Schulz, Max Shoemaker and Donald Truex. Democrats running in the primary are Matthew Diemer, Matt Harman, Patrick Malley and Tristan Rader.
Miller is the grandson of the late Samuel H. Miller, who was the former co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. in Cleveland.
Miller is a graduate of Shaker Heights High School’s class of 2007 and received a bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University. He celebrated his bar mitzvah and was confirmed at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
“I remain focused on campaigning with determination and inspiration, projecting a governing vision, raising money and investing myself in the success of this effort,” Miller stated.