U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Cleveland appeared at The City Club in Cleveland April 15 to make her case to be reelected to the 11th Congressional District.
Brown, who faces off against her Democratic Party challenger, Nina Turner, in the May 3 primary, argued that she was the right person to represent the district as a progressive Democrat who is also dedicated to working to further President Joe Biden’s agenda. She also made a clear distinction between herself and her opponent regarding Israel.
Brown told the Cleveland Jewish News that she is and has always been an ally of Israel, which she said is not the case with Turner.
“I think having had the opportunity to go to Israel has given me a unique perspective,” she said. “The strong, stark contrast between me and my opponent is that I’m a pro-U.S. (and) Israel candidate who understands the vulnerability to Israel, but also understand that (the partnership) is important to affect our democracy, our shared democracy.”
This issue was incredibly important in the last campaign and the realization of that is why Turner has seemingly changed her position on Israel, she said.
“I don’t think a zebra changes its stripes or a leopard changes its spots,” she told the CJN. “You are who you are. So, the distinction was so stark that you might be desperate to be a zebra that tries to change its stripes. We are who we are, and my position hasn’t changed and I wouldn’t, I wouldn’t believe the other candidate had (changed hers).”
Despite the alleged difference of opinion on Israel, Brown told attendees that, like Turner, she is a progressive.
“As a proud member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, I support numerous of their flagship bills, including Medicare for All, the assault weapons ban, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparations for African Americans Act, the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage and Health Insurance Act and the Raise the Wage Act,” she told attendees during her speech.
However, Brown said she is also a member of the New Democrat Coalition, a centrist group that supports the Biden administration’s policies.
“Together, we are united in supporting policies that expand economic opportunities and finding pathways to deliver more of President Biden’s agenda,” she said.
To that point, she recounted the Biden administration’s accomplishments she supports, including infrastructure funding, efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for economic recovery coming out of the pandemic.
“Our economy is on the mend as we have achieved the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years, created a record 7.9 million jobs since President Biden took office and brought unemployment down to 3.6%,” she said. “Over the last 18 months, I have stepped into many rooms as both a candidate for Congress and now a U.S. representative, seeking pathways to build coalitions for a bold recovery from the pandemic in Northeast Ohio.”
A central part of that agenda is the administration’s passage of bipartisan infrastructure legislation, which will make a significant difference in Northeast Ohio and throughout the state, she said.
“Cleveland-Akron will receive billions to repair nearly 50% of the roads with pavement in poor condition,” Brown said. “RTA (Regional Transit Authority) in Akron Metro will be able to buy new buses and rail cars expand their services, address repair backlogs and transition to new technology that can reduce carbon emissions. The law will also help replace more than 650,000 lead pipes and service lines gathered across Ohio and it will improve access to high speed internet, which is critically important considering that 30% that’s nearly one in three of all the households in Cleveland, lack broadband access.”
But, Brown told the crowd that she is not done yet and, if reelected, will continue to work to better the lives of Northeast Ohio residents.
“The Biden-Harris administration continues needs allies in Congress willing to build bridges to strengthen our nation and disparities that have harmed communities ... across our country,” she said. “As a strong ally of the administration in Congress, I am not done building coalitions and more importantly, fighting to help pass President Biden’s agenda to create good paying union jobs, permanent jobs in Cuyahoga County and rebuild our economy from the middle out.”
Brown concluded arguing that her ability to get things done for the residents of Northeast Ohio is why she should be reelected.
“I know the challenges we have overcome and the problems that lie before us,” she said. “And as a member of Congress, I know and understand the work that must be done to deliver on the promises that are made to deliver a brighter future. We need results, not rhetoric. We need solutions, not sound bites. And we need, most importantly, a person who will focus on headway and not headlines.”