Warrensville Heights Mayor Bradley D. Sellers announced his run for Cuyahoga County executive Jan. 5 at a virtual press conference in which he called himself a competitor who has the “gumption to believe that it can be different.”

He spoke of the need for the county and the city of Cleveland to collaborate on goals.

Responding to a question from the Cleveland Jewish News, he named among his top three priorities shoring up services to keep the county as the region’s largest safety net, and promoting the work in all 59 communities.

“Sometimes people forget that this county is so big and so diverse that many get left out,” he said. “And I think that we need a healthy balance around here that keeps everyone on a level playing field.”

Finally, he named replacing the Cuyahoga County jail as his third priority.

“When you have a jail, you have people in your care,” he said. “And so there’s a responsibility for that.”

As part of that, he said there is “ample room for reform,” later adding, “The game has changed. COVID has changed everything.”

His announcement comes on the heels of Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell’s announcement that she would leave the race.

“We are saddened but respect her decision and her commitment,” the Cuyahoga County Democratic Women’s Caucus tweeted Jan. 3. “An extraordinary leader and executive, we wish her continued success.”

Two other candidates have announced, a Republican and a Democrat. The deadline to file petitions with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is Feb. 2.

Sellers will run in a Democratic primary against Chris Ronayne, who announced in September he would resign as president of University Circle Inc., to run for the seat.

Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Lee Weingart, a Republican who established LNE Group, an international government relations and business consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland, announced his candidacy in February. He announced Dec. 10 that he pulled a petition to run.

County Executive Armond Budish, a Democrat who is completing his second term, announced in November that he would not seek a third term.

Sellers said he considered Budish’s announcement an opportunity and that his daughters encouraged him to run for the position.

Sellers is the seventh mayor of the city of Warrensville Heights, according to his biography on the city’s website. He is the first native Warrensville Heights resident to be elected to the office. He was elected to his first term as mayor on Nov. 8, 2011.

Sellers attended The Ohio State University in Columbus, and spent 15 years as a professional athlete in his first post-collegiate career. In 1986, he was selected in the first round of the National Basketball Association draft by the Chicago Bulls.

Before becoming mayor, he served as the director of economic development for the city of Warrensville Heights for 11 years. Sellers, with his development background, has prioritized the economic development and job creation agenda for the city, according to the city’s website. Under his direction, the city of Warrensville Heights helped create over 3,000 jobs and over $500 million dollars in construction projects, his website states.

He is a 1981 graduate of Warrensville Heights High School.

Sellers was instrumental in developing the first new housing subdivisions in Warrensville Heights in more than 40 years, according to the city’s website.

He is involved with the First Suburbs Consortium, which is a group of Cleveland inner-ring suburban communities that collaborate to foster regional collaboration and cooperation. In addition, he is a board member of the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission.

Sellers – whose basketball career took him to Spain, France, Greece and Israel – has also been a panelist for the Cleveland Jewish News’ “Les is More” sports panel at Buffalo Wild Wings Warrensville Heights, moderated by the late CJN sports columnist Les Levine.