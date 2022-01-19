Less than 10 days after announcing he was entering the race for Cuyahoga County Executive, Warrensville Heights Mayor Bradley D. Sellers withdrew from the race.

“I entered the race for Cuyahoga County Executive on January 5, 2022,” Sellers wrote in a Jan. 15 news release. “Recent reports have now become a distraction in this race, so today I am announcing I am withdrawing my candidacy for the position of Cuyahoga County Executive.”

The reports Sellers referred to was a Jan. 12 story by The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com about his unpaid property taxes.

That leaves Chris Ronayne, who announced in September he would resign as president of University Circle Inc., to run for the seat. as the only Democrat running.

Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Lee Weingart, a Republican who established LNE Group, an international government relations and business consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland, announced his candidacy in February. He announced Dec. 10 that he pulled a petition to run.

County Executive Armond Budish, a Democrat who is completing his second term, announced in November that he would not seek a third term.