Josh Rosen was waived by the San Francisco 49ers Aug. 17.
Rosen, whose father is Jewish, was selected No.10 in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. After being a star quarterback at UCLA in Los Angeles, he was the fourth quarterback selected. This was the same draft in which Baker Mayfield was taken No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns.
Rosen struggled in 13 starts during his rookie season, throwing just 11 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. After going 3-10 as the starting quarterback, the Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick the following year, expediting Rosen’s departure from Arizona.
Rosen then went to the Miami Dolphins, where he started three games. He spent some time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before being signed by the 49ers.