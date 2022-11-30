Competing for Team USA at the 42nd annual ISKF US Nationals & International Goodwill Karate Championship Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 in Philadelphia, Aviya Aaron, 10, was joined by her brother, Amichai, 7, as they brought home medals.
Aviya won the gold medal in kata in the age 10 to 11 youth advanced brown-black belt category. Amichai placed third in sparring and fourth in kata in the age 7 to 9 youth intermediate green-purple belt category.
They train with the Cleveland Shotokan Karate Club run by Larry Rothenberg and Cary Johnson at Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights.
They moved to Beachwood with their parents Sagiv and Ksenia Aaron and 1-year-old sister, Ariella, last year and are members of Beachwood Kehilla. They will compete Dec. 8 through Dec. 11 at the World Traditional Karatedo Championship and Children’s Cup in Lublin, Poland.