Jay Crawford (On air), Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber, Garrett Bush (On air), producer Mike Lucas, executive producer Steve Becker, assistant producer Anthony Antonelli, director Steve Kurrent with Brad Sellers, back. Crawford, Gerstenhaber and Sellers are on-air talents at “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on YouTube.
He’s been the sports voice you’ve heard in Cleveland since 2015. Now, fans get to put together the face with the voice.
Welcome to TV, Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber, who is part of the daily streaming television show “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” produced by WKYC and airing on the station’s YouTube channel.
“I was nervous at first because I’d never done TV,” Gerstenhaber told the Cleveland Jewish News. “But I couldn’t be happier with this decision. I’m having so much fun and I’m just thrilled.”
The show is live weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gerstenhaber shares the conversation with host Jay Crawford and panelists Garrett Bush, Mike Polk Jr., Brad Sellers and Tyvis Powell.
For the past 11 years, Gerstenhaber was a mainstay on 92.3 The Fan.
“I’d been a radio talk show host for 20 years,” Gerstenhaber said. “I decided I wanted to leave what I was doing. I announced on the air in March that I was leaving and that April 1 was going to be my last day. I just knew it was time to make a move, which was risky, obviously. But I just knew it was time to make a change.
“Ironically enough, on my last day on the radio, I got a call from Steve Becker, who is the executive producer of 'The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.'
"He said, ‘We have this show that we’re going to be starting. We want you to be a part of it.’
“At the time, I had been thinking about leaving the area. I was like, why should I wait for retirement to move somewhere warm? So that was kind of my focus at the time. But I love Cleveland. My family’s happy here. I was so intrigued by the idea of the show that I changed my mind about leaving. And I’m glad I did.”
Gerstenhaber, 51, said he loves the television format, and he appears very comfortable in that realm.
“It’s interesting because Garrett and I had worked together at the radio station, but he never worked afternoons, so we didn’t really work exactly together very often,” Gerstenhaber said. “Yet, he and I just clicked totally. And I knew Jay from Browns’ training camp, but again, I didn’t know him that well. And we clicked immediately. And then the fourth spot on the panel is either Mike Polk or Tyvis Powell or Brad Sellers. I’m very comfortable with all of them.
“They’re all great. We all get along. It doesn’t mean we don’t disagree and argue and all that stuff. It all comes from a good place. Nobody takes anything personally. We can give each other a hard time, argue and debate, and everybody’s friendly at the end. It’s really awesome.”
The program is designed for web and mobile viewing.
“We all want this to be successful,” said Gerstenhaber, who has been a frequent panelist at CJN sports talk events. “Nobody’s doing this as a stepping stone. Everybody’s excited. We all talk about each other as if we’re a family and we’re all pulling together to make this as good as we can.”
Of course, whenever on-air talent moves from radio to television/visual media, there is often an intrigue – sometimes, a shock value, too – to loyal radio listeners, as if to say, “so this is what he looks like.”
“Everybody’s been positive about it,” Gerstenhaber said. “Some people take shots at my weight occasionally, but I’m OK with that. And, you know, people seem to like it.
“For some of my older fans, it’s a little weird because, TV for them is a channel, right? It’s not streaming. But for people under 40 and certainly people under 30, they’re watching everything on their devices. So watching something on YouTube for them is not anything new. We’re still working on the older end of the audience, but anybody who’s watching is enjoying it.
“The company has been thrilled with the numbers. We are just over two months in, and the audience is where we hoped it would be by some point in football season. So we’re well ahead of where they wanted us to be and we feel like it’s just continuing to build.”