The Akron Aviators beat the Ultimate Basketball Experience All-Stars in adult basketball 130 to 88 behind 30 points each from David Bionics and Jonnell Free April 4 at Lutheran East High School in Cleveland Heights.
The UBE All-Stars were led by Justin Meeks, who had 20 points and 20 rebounds. Ryan Jaffe and Moshe Schultz chipped in with 19 points a piece and captain Joe Salomon added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The players also collected cans of food, which Ryan Jaffe delivered to Providence House in Cleveland.
Results provided by league founder Joe Salamon.