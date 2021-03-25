Andy Baskin and sports in Ohio are synonymous. You watched him on television as sports director for WEWS. You’ve heard him and listen to him on radio on “Baskin & Phelps” on 92.3 The Fan. Now, you will be able to read him in the pages of the Cleveland Jewish News every week and the Columbus Jewish News on a biweekly basis.
Beginning April 1 in Central Ohio and April 2 in Northeast Ohio, Baskin will join the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as its new sports columnist.
Baskin, 53, will follow in the footsteps of the late Les Levine, who died Feb. 3 at age 74, and wrote a weekly sports column in the CJN from 2011 to 2021.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be able to follow my friend, Les Levine, by continuing the tradition with this column,” Baskin said. “Les’ son, Jeremy, told me about his father trying to be the next columnist after hall of fame journalist Hal Lebovitz, who was sports editor of The Plain Dealer and then a columnist for suburban newspapers.
“There is no way to replace a legend like Les. What I will do is what our culture does best – honor those who worked so hard to carve a path for those who follow. I’ve never been smart enough to come up with a ‘how come quickie,’ which was Les’ trademark, so I won’t even try. I hope you will enjoy my sports musings as much as you have with Les.”
Baskin, who was a member of the AEPi fraternity at Kent State University in Kent, has been a regular panelist at the CJN’s annual sports-talk event, “Les is More,” which was hosted by Levine. He celebrated his bar mitzvah at Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights.
In Cleveland, Baskin has been a sports anchor/reporter for television station WKYC. While at that station, he was the sideline reporter for Cleveland Browns preseason football with Brian Brennan, Sam Rosen and Bernie Kosar. He also hosted “Browns Pre-Game Huddle,” “Browns Tonight,” “Indians Tonight” and “Indians On-Deck.” Prior to that, Baskin was a co-host of “Tribe Time,” the “Indians Postgame Report” and the Cavaliers “In the Post” on Fox Sports Net Ohio.
A two-time Emmy award-winning broadcaster, Baskin also won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Cleveland Press Club.
In Columbus, Baskin was a sports anchor for television station WBNS before joining Fox Sports Net Ohio.
He has covered every major professional sports team in Ohio, including the Browns, Indians and Cavs in Cleveland, the Bengals and Reds in Cincinnati, and the Blue Jackets, Ohio State football and the Columbus Marathon in Columbus.
In conjunction with his work at WBNS, he also served as a sports talk host for radio station WBNS radio. Baskin also was a reporter covering high school sports for ThisWeek Newspapers in Central Ohio.
In addition, he worked as a freelance sports reporter covering sports news, including for ESPN’s Big Ten Wrap-up show and Inside CART Television.
Among his major assignments were covering the 1995 and 1997 World Series, and the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
Baskin also served as sports director at television station KPAX in Missoula, Mont., and the Missoula Independent voted him best sportscaster and best sportswriter. He was also a sports anchor for radio station KGVO in Montana and was an on-air talent for radio station WRRO in Warren, Ohio.
In his free time, Baskin volunteers with Lifebanc, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and “A Special Wish.” He is the co-chair for the Bruce Baskin Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic at Firestone Country Club and has helped raise more than $3 million for cystic fibrosis research, in memory of his brother, the late Bruce Baskin. In addition, Baskin has hosted the Lung Association Buckeye State Tailgate.
Baskin is also a hockey coach for Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills. He played hockey at Cleveland Heights High School during the school’s dominant decade of the 1980s and played for the Midwest Express Junior hockey club.
He and his wife, Cassy, live in Summit County with their daughter, Brynn, and son, Blake.