Ari Sherwin, 52, of Solon has been pacing, as if he were expecting a newborn to arrive. In this case, though, the wait has been much longer than nine months.
Try, 33 years.
Sherwin is in Jerusalem to attend the 2022 Maccabiah Games from July 12 to July 26. His sport of choice – weightlifting – made its return to Maccabiah competition on July 18, for the first time since 1989.
“It’s been over 20 years since I’ve been here,” Sherwin told the Cleveland Jewish News from Jerusalem. “I’m glad to be back.
“It was taken out of the games because of lack of participation from other countries. You need a minimum number of countries to send athletes and at the time, there wasn’t enough interest from other countries. Weightlifting in the past five to 10 years has made a huge comeback. It’s now very popular again.”
Sherwin was a state high school champion while at Orange High School in Pepper Pike and was a weightlifter at The Ohio State University in Columbus. He’s been passionate about the sport his entire life, including as a junior lifter at those 1989 Maccabiah Games when he was 18 years old.
The sport returns – perhaps in a symbolic way – as this year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the world’s most shocking incidents, the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.
One of the athletes killed at the Olympics was Shaker Heights High School graduate David Berger, whose legacy is constantly honored by Sherwin, who was only 2 years old during the 1972 Olympic Games.
“My coach in the United States, John Schubert, was David Berger’s trainer,” Sherwin said. “I had a chance to meet the family after I won the Israeli National Championships in 1999 that allowed me to represent Israel at the World Championships that same year.”
Those World Championships were the last event of Sherwin’s competitive career. A special memento came from that encounter with Berger’s family.
“I have one of David’s lifting singlets that he wore when he competed,” Sherwin said.
Sherwin is the international chair for weightlifting at the Maccabiah Games, which encompasses a multitude of duties, including helping select the competitors in the USA contingent. He also assists with any coaching needed.
First and foremost, Sherwin is an unabashed cheerleader.
“It has been a hurricane of emotion to be here,” Sherwin said.
Sherwin is a past member of the board of directors of USA Weightlifting. He has been a constant supporter of weightlifting on the national and world level, and is helping the U.S. team raise funds for the program.
As if his hands are not full enough, Sherwin is a consultant to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
“I’ve been speaking about the dangers of performance enhancing drugs for the past 30 years, because I knew athletes were using steroids and hormones in weight-lifting,” Sherwin said.
“Coach Schubert was a very strong anti-drug advocate. He actually kicked out winners from his gym when they found out they were using performance enhancing drugs.”
Sherwin’s mother, Nora, was born in Bat Yam in Israel and as a result, Ari has dual American-Israeli citizenship that allowed him to compete on Israeli national weightlifting teams in the past.
“I have a lot of family here,” Sherwin said. “I’m trying to see them in addition to being at the competition.”
Sherwin’s family back home includes his wife, Tracy Turoff, and their 11-year-old son Jax.
His day job keeps him somewhat busy, as senior legal counsel for The Sherwin-Williams Co. in Cleveland. He has brought some of the same values from competitive weightlifting to his vocation.
“The sport helps people develop not just as an athlete, but as a person,” Sherwin said.
“Weightlifting is beautiful athletically because it’s a combination of strength, power, speed and flexibility. And it all comes together in just a few seconds. It’s an amazing feeling, and that euphoria of competing successfully in the sport translates into success in business, school, and with friends and family.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.