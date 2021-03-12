David Silverstein, the athletic trainer at Shaw High School in East Cleveland, was still out on the court during halftime of the Cardinals’ basketball game when one of Shaw’s players frantically called out for him.
A teammate, 17-year-old Zaharius Hillmon, collapsed and was unresponsive in the team’s locker room.
In his 12 years of being a high school athletic trainer, Silverstein had dealt with other medical incidents, such as spinal and back injuries. But he did not know what to expect as he raced toward the Shaw locker-room on the night of Jan. 12.
“One of the things (the American Heart Association training) would say is 'remember everything you’ve learned, and then expect it to never be exactly as you learned it,' ” said Silverstein, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
When he got to the locker room, Zaharius was being cradled by teammates. He had agonal and labored breathing, and Silverstein could not find a pulse.
“So, I just took a deep breath, counted down in my head 5-4-3-2-1, go,” Silverstein told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And I was in action doing what I was taught and had a positive outcome.”
At first, it was not clear what had happened to Zaharius. Multiple times in the first half, he asked to come out of the game. But after resting a few times throughout the half, nothing seemed out of the ordinary for the Shaw senior. He even ended the half with a dunk.
Silverstein, 42, who is an athletic trainer at All Health Chiropractic in Bedford Heights and was Shaw’s football trainer for the last two seasons, performed CPR on Zaharius for about five minutes before EMS arrived and rushed him to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.
The next day, Silverstein heard from Zaharius’ mother, NaSheema Anderson, who informed Silverstein that her son would be OK. Zaharius had suffered a heart attack caused by an accessory coronary artery.
Silverstein said Anderson was grateful for what he had done.
“Lots of people have told me that I was a hero,” said Silverstein, who had only been working with Shaw’s basketball team for two weeks at the time of the incident. “And I guess maybe I have a hard time believing it. Maybe it’s just modesty. I was doing my job. I’m certainly ecstatic that things turned out the way they did for him. Because I would have been crushed if I lost somebody on my watch.”
Silverstein has remained in contact with Zaharius and his family since that night. A week later, Zaharius attended one of Shaw’s games and gave Silverstein a hug.
When Silverstein speaks with parents, he describes his duties as being a health care provider who wears the hat of a physical therapist, medic and strength coach.
After this close call, Silverstein said it is imperative athletic trainers run drills on their emergency action plans at least once per season.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph of Cleveland defeated the Cardinals, 53-49.