Nov. 16
At Mandel JCC, Beachwood
Players of the week were Dani Shawel of The Benchwarmers and Justin Bilsky of Dinosharks.
Exodus Jew Crew def. Man United, 35-31
Falafel Cartel def. Kippah Collectors, 44-35
Benchwarmers def. Samson Dinosharks, 59-9
WhiteCollars def. Fuchs, 81-29
Yeshiva def. X-Men, 37-34
Nov. 30
At Mandel JCC, Beachwood
Player of the week was Gabe Rubanenko.
Man United def. Kippah Collectors, 79-22
WhiteCollars def. YOC, 69-35
Benchwarmers def. Flaming Falafels, 47-46
X-Men def. Fuchs, 42-26
Exodus Jew Crew def. Samson Dinosharks, 50-20
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the league. Results and player of the week provided by Mac Kahn, Cleveland Jewish Basketball League commissioner.