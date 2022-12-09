Nov. 16

At Mandel JCC, Beachwood

Players of the week were Dani Shawel of The Benchwarmers and Justin Bilsky of Dinosharks.

Exodus Jew Crew def. Man United, 35-31

Falafel Cartel def. Kippah Collectors, 44-35

Benchwarmers def. Samson Dinosharks, 59-9

WhiteCollars def. Fuchs, 81-29

Yeshiva def. X-Men, 37-34

Nov. 30

At Mandel JCC, Beachwood

Player of the week was Gabe Rubanenko.

Man United def. Kippah Collectors, 79-22

WhiteCollars def. YOC, 69-35

Benchwarmers def. Flaming Falafels, 47-46

X-Men def. Fuchs, 42-26

Exodus Jew Crew def. Samson Dinosharks, 50-20

