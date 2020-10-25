Beachwood fell to host Canfield South Range, 49-16, in a battle of unbeaten teams Oct. 24 in a Division 5, Region 17 Ohio High School Athletic Association quarterfinal playoff game.
The Bison fell to 6-1, while the Raiders improved to 10-0. South Range will host sixth-seeded Columbiana Crestview in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Beachwood, seeded seventh, had advanced with a 28-8 victory over Warrensville Heights Oct. 17 and 41-12 over Orwell Grand Valley Oct. 10 in the playoffs. The win against Grand Valley was the first playoff win in school history.
South Range, second seeded, had defeated Cadiz Harrison Central, 55-14, Oct. 17 after a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams played an abbreviated regular season and teams that wanted to participate in the playoffs were eligible.