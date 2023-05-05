1954 was a seminal year.
The microwave oven was invented. Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” was released, and travelers could fly on a Boeing 707 for the first time. And the then-Cleveland Indians went to the World Series, and their winning percentage of .721 is still an American League record.
Something else that has stood the test of time: the Beachwood Men’s Softball League. It’s one of the oldest softball leagues in the country.
Organized softball began in Oklahoma in 1933, and there are traces of leagues around the United States that have started earlier than Beachwood, but not officially documented as playing longer than 70 years. The Mayerson Jewish Community Center in Amberly Village, a suburb of Cincinnati, started a league in 1945. Softball in Cleveland started in the 1940s and for decades Greater Cleveland was a hotbed for the slow-pitch game. The Jewish Recreation Council had more than 100 teams playing throughout the week in the 1960s and 70s, but over time, that league disappeared after almost 70 years.
“Good quality of players breeds good quality of players,” Larry Adelman, 82, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
He joined the league when he was 37 years old and played until he was 71.
“It’s quite a competitive league,” Adelman said. “You’d be hard pressed to find a league that has been playing as long as ours.”
Jim Heller of Beachwood has been in the league since 1971 and is still playing at the age of 76, though his innings have reduced in recent years.
“This league has really contributed a lot to Beachwood,” Heller told the CJN. “There’s a wonderful environment by which people get to know each other and continue those relationships for a long time.”
The league operates with eight teams and 128 players, 16 on a team. Every season there are tryouts and a draft, which means it is likely that a favorite teammate one season will be an opponent the next.
“That’s probably one of the most unique things about this league,” Todd Adelman, Larry Adelman’s son, told the CJN.
“More than anything else it’s like a brotherhood,” said the younger Adelman, 52 and a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “We battle on the field, but we are brothers off it.”
Throughout the nearly 70 years, there have been some constant rules: No swearing, no arguing with umpires, no throwing bats, no sliding and no collisions.
Rules, as we know, are sometimes made to be broken.
“There might have been a fistfight or two in the early 60s,” Ralph Gilbert, 88, who joined the league in 1964, told the CJN. “One game, I remember the umpire, John Carter. He called me out at home plate and I got so mad I threw the plate over the backstop. Then he threw me out of the game.”
Luckily for Gilbert, he was not subjected to further disciplinary action, though there are four league commissioners (Heller, Larry Adelman, Ed Bernstein and Dick Cohen, who at 92 handles the league finances) to monitor any issues. Heller and Bernstein are still playing.
There are 12 fielders. As a concession to the avoidance on collisions, the league installed two home plates, one for the catcher, and one for the runner.
The league plays on two fields in Beachwood and two in Solon. The season typically starts in mid-May (opening day this season is May 21) and ends in September.
There is a best two-out-of-three championship series that features the winners of the first half of the season against the second-half winner. The league also boasts an all-star game at the end of the season, and a Legends Game.
Beachwood’s league is predominantly, though not exclusively Jewish. There exists a serious emphasis on family connections. While there is a minimum age of 23, relatives of current players (sons, sons-in-law, brothers) can join the league at 20.
“We cater to families,” Larry Adelman, who lives in Beachwood and has played with his son and grandson on the same team, told the CJN.
With another grandson coming in this year, Adelman said he will play one game this season to complete a milestone.
“It’s all about the comradery, which is unbelievable,” Adelman, once a longtime member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, said. “I’ve played in a lot of leagues and none have had the comradery of this one. One of the past players we asked to play in the Legends Game was worried about the erosion of his skills with regard to outfield play. I told him, don’t worry about it, nobody’s going to hit it out there.”
The Beachwood league boasts a hall of fame that began in 2011, which includes 56 players. Heller said he is in talks with Beachwood officials to find a dedicated, physical location to place a hall, even though the league is not officially sanctioned by the city’s recreation department.
“I’d like to see that happen,” Heller, who has lived in Beachwood since 1974 and is a member of Fairmount Temple, said. “Sixty percent of the players have been from Beachwood.”
One of the league’s past players was Harvey Friedman before he became mayor of the city.
It is evident many of these players are far from willing to concede from father time, and most learn the same lessons as big leaguers do.
“The legs are the first thing to go,” said Gilbert, who lives in Lyndhurst.
“In the last game a few seasons ago, as I was coming off the field, one of my kids yelled, ‘Dad, I think it’s time to go,” he recalled.
Gilbert retorted: “I’ll be the one to tell you when it’s time to go.”
He did, finally, playing his last game in the 2014 season.
Nine years later, Gilbert quoted a former sportswriter – he doesn’t remember which one – who wrote, “You live long enough and you touch all the bases.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.