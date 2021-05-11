Van Monroe was named Beachwood High School head football coach May 10 at a Beachwood City Schools board of education meeting.
Monroe is an educator at Beachwood Middle School and was a middle school football coach last season. Prior to working in Beachwood, he was an assistant football coach at Miami University in Oxford.
He will replace Damion Creel, who resigned after six years as head coach, including leading the Bison to their first undefeated season at 6-0 and first postseason victory in 2020.
Athletic Director Ryan Peters said in a news release Monroe has already built relationships with many of Beachwood’s student-athletes at all levels, including the middle school and youth levels.
“We are thrilled that Coach Monroe stepped up to fill this important role,” Peters said. “He embodies the criteria we are looking for in a high school head football coach. As an educator within our district, he has a terrific opportunity to build relationships with our students, families and staff at all grade levels. He has a strong understanding of the current state of our football program, a vision for the action steps needed and a commitment to grow our program.”
Prior to starting his coaching career, he was a two-year varsity football letter winner at Miami University, and was a member of the 2003 Mid-American Conference championship team. Monroe played football at Euclid High School in Euclid, where he set the single season passing record during his junior year. He also participated in track and field, baseball and basketball. He was inducted into the Euclid High School Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame.
“My vision for Beachwood football is a K-12 program that progresses at each level,” Monroe said in the release. “We want it to start with the youth league. Teaching the fundamentals and how to play the game safely, establishing a foundation of academic and athletic success, and having fun in the process. As students progress onto our middle and high school teams, they will build upon what they have learned and have the opportunity for personal and team growth. When a program is built from the ground up, it excites the community and brings the district together.”