The Beachwood City Schools Board of Education hired Don Readance as the new head coach of the Beachwood girls basketball team, according to a news release. He replaced Grant Wilson, who was head coach since 2018.
Readance graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He obtained his bachelor of science in physical education from Cleveland State University and his master’s degree in educational administration from Ashland University.
He began his career coaching high school basketball and softball at Cleveland Heights High School. He then joined the staff at Shaker Heights High School working as a physical education teacher, head girls basketball coach and then served as their director of athletics for 14 years.
Readance has served as Beachwood's assistant varsity high school softball coach the past two seasons and regularly attends Bison sporting events as a parent, coach and community member, according to the news release.
Readance said he is ready and excited to give back to the Beachwood girls basketball program and he looks forward to serving as a positive role model and developing successful student athletes on and off the courts, the release stated.
Readance and his family have been Beachwood residents for eight years. His daughter, Marley, is an eighth-grader and his wife, Lisa Hardiman Readance, is an 1988 Beachwood High School graduate.