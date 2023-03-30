Beachwood High School senior guard Nate Lurie was selected to the second-team All-Ohio by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Lurie, 5-foot-11, averaged 26.1 points per game and was named a Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week during e season.
The Bison’s Noah Page, a 6-foot-4 senior forward who averaged 14.5 points per game, received honorable mention.
The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
2023 Division III Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric
Coach of the Year: Travis Wise, South Point
First Team: Denali Jackson, Martins Ferry, 6-0, Sr., 22.7; Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric, 6-8, Sr., 18.6; Caleb Lovely, South Point, 6-3, Jr., 22.4; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, So., 23.1; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, So., 33.4; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, Jr., 21.1; Cody Head, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, Sr., 18.5; Justin Rupp, Creston Norwayne, 6-3, Sr., 16.7; Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-5, Jr., 23.3; Wes Enis, Casstown Miami East, 6-0, Jr., 21.5.
Second Team: J’Allen Barrino, Malvern, 6-1, Jr., 16.6; Sam Johnson, Worthington Christian, 6-7, Jr., 19.1; Xzander Ream, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-3, Sr., 21.1; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-3, Jr., 22.3; Nathan Lurie, Beachwood, 5-11, Sr., 26.1; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-9, Jr., 17.0; Jake Cubbison, Perry, 6-2, Sr., 21.3; Jacob Roeth, Casstown Miami East, 6-0, Jr., 18.1; Tim Stewart, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-6, Sr., 17.2; Conner Cravaack, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-5, Sr., 22.3.
