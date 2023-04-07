The Beachwood schools varsity girls’ softball team will play its first home game at its new stadium at 4:45 p.m. April 12 when the Bison host Chagrin Falls.
The opening starts at 3:45 p.m. with free hot dogs, popcorn and snow ice for fans. The program includes speeches from members of the Bison athletics department, school and city officials, alumni and team captains, followed by a ribbon cutting.
“This is a big milestone for our girls softball program,” Athletic Director Ryan Peters said in a news release. “This well-deserved stadium will help take our softball program to the next level. It’s a source of pride for our entire community.”
Designed and constructed by Strollo Architects and Greenspace Construction Services, the revamped stadium includes a new playing surface, masonry dugouts, backstop fencing, visitor bleachers and scoreboard. The new press box features an upgraded public address system with wireless mics and Bluetooth capabilities, along with additional individual storage space for maintenance and athletics.
The stadium is at Beachwood High School at 25100 Fairmount Blvd.
In case of rain, the opening will he held April 13 or April 14.