Most coaches will tell you that they remember their losses more than their wins. Sometimes that’s simply coach speak.
In Beachwood soccer head coach Brian Greene’s case, it’s the truth.
“I never forget the games we lost,” Greene, 55, said. “The players win the games. I’m just the coach.
“All I can do is prepare the team for the contest. It’s hard to take credit for winning a game when you’re the coach and not on the field.”
So, when asked if he remembered his first victory as Beachwood head coach, Greene could not recall the event.
For the record, the year was 1996 and it was a 2-1 win over Columbia in the second game of the season.
“We won only two games that season,” Greene told the Cleveland Jewish News. “So, if I had any wins, it probably means those schools had an off night.”
There have been plenty more wins for Greene since then. On Oct. 25, Greene won his 250th game at Beachwood.
When asked what the milestone means, the reply was typical.
“Two hundred and fifty? It means the same thing as 249 and 248,” Greene said. “I didn’t even know I had won the 250th game until my assistant, Josh Lowe, told me. I had no idea. I just go out there and the numbers take care of themselves.”
Greene, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, was responsible for quite a few Beachwood wins before his coaching career. A 1985 Beachwood graduate, Greene made the All-Greater Cleveland team as a player. Upon graduating from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Beachwood coach Joe Burwell asked Greene to become an assistant coach; Greene spent seven years on Burwell’s staff until 1994, when he became head coach for Shaker Heights High School.
Two years later, Greene’s alma mater beckoned, to become head coach when Burwell stepped down and became Greene’s assistant coach.
“Joe was still a teacher in the building,” Greene said. “I learned from him and other coaches and developed my coaching philosophy over the years.”
In 2011 Greene was named the Greater Cleveland Division II coach of the year.
“Brian Greene is the longest standing head coach at Beachwood High School and ranks as one of our most successful coaches in school history,” Beachwood Athletic Director Ryan Peters told the CJN. “Year in and year out, Brian’s boys’ soccer teams always excel at a very high level against the best competition in the state.
“He has been an outstanding coach and leader for our program for hundreds and hundreds of kids a year. Beachwood boys’ soccer typically has the most participants each year of all of our sports teams, which is a true testament to Brian and his staff. Kids want to play for Brian and his staff. His program is a source of pride to our community on so many levels.”
One of Greene’s assistant coaches, Lowe, was a freshman in Greene’s first season at Beachwood and became a three-year letterman.
“He’s so easy to get along with,” Lowe, 40, a volunteer assistant coach who works in the finance department at Menorah Park, told the CJN. “He sets clear expectations for the players, and he has a high standard.
“We are about doing things right, getting the buy-in from the players and getting results,” said Lowe, a member of Park Synagogue.
Greene’s personal soccer highlights include three trips to Israel to compete in the Maccabiah Games, including winning a bronze medal for the United States in 2013. One of the Maccabiah appearances was as a member of Team Mexico, which at the time was having trouble filling its roster. Greene was given an exemption to be allowed to play with the team.
“You get to be a kid again for a week or so,” Greene said. “It helps you keep things in perspective.”
Greene’s soccer coaching career is merely a side gig. His full-time vocation is as an accountant and fraud examiner with the Cleveland firm he co-owns, Colagiovanni & Greene.
“I’ve been my own boss and I’m lucky enough to be able to take the time to train and prepare the kids,” Greene said.
Since reaching the 250-win mark this season, Greene tacked on two more wins, both in the playoffs. Beachwood racked up a school-record 13 regular-season wins and was ranked as high as fourth in the state.
Alas, it was a loss to Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in a regional final that ended Beachwood’s season at 17-3-1.
Another loss that is hard to forget.
What Greene does not forget, regardless of the outcome of a match, is something he constantly preaches to his players.
“The biggest thing I try to teach is to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do, regardless if someone is watching,” Greene said.
“I hope they take that with them throughout their lives,” he said.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.