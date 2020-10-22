Beachwood (6-0) and host Canfield South Range (9-0) will meet in a battle of undefeated high school football teams at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in a Division 5, Region 17 Ohio High School Athletic Association quarterfinal playoff game.
The Bison, seeded seventh, advanced with a 28-8 victory over Warrensville Heights Oct. 17 and 41-12 over Orwell Grand Valley Oct. 10. The win against Grand Valley was the first playoff win in school history.
The Raiders, second seeded, defeated Cadiz Harrison Central, 55-14, Oct. 17 after a first-round bye.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams played an abbreviated regular season and teams that wanted to participate in the playoffs were eligible.