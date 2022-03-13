As part of the Arnold Sports Festival held at the Columbus Convention Center, Cleveland resident Becky Sebo placed third in the sixth annual Pole Championship Series Pole Open competition in the Amateur Level 3/4 finals.

The festival was held from March 3 through March 6, and the pole event Sebo competed in took place March 5. She was one of 33 competitors with Amelia Gandara placing first and an athlete going by the stage name “Kelsey” placing second.

Sebo, 30, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the experience was “nerve-wracking, but fun.” She’s been doing pole sports for six years. Outside of her full-time job as a marketing professional at University Hospitals, Sebo teaches three days a week at Ecole de Pole Cleveland. She is the daughter of Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and Rommie Sebo.

Prior to the open competition, Sebo also placed in the Pole Sport Organization Great Lakes 2021 competition last November in Chicago. She placed first in her level out of eight competitors.

Even though did well in the November competition, she said the March 5 event was still intimidating.

“I knew this time around I would be competing with people from across the country and maybe even other countries,” she said. “I knew it would be the biggest competition I’d ever done. I found out two weeks before that there were 33 people in my category. So, I thought, ‘Cool, I’m not going to place, but I want to be in the top 15.’ I would’ve been happy. But I ended up placing top 3. It was surreal.”

Calling the placement her “biggest pole accomplishment to date,” Sebo said she had always wanted to do the PCS Pole Open since she became interested in the sport, but the last two years it had been canceled due to COVID-19. She found out that this year’s competition would go on as planned about two weeks after her Great Lakes 2021 competition, she said.

“I was on rest and PCS opened and said they were going to have the competition this year,” Sebo recalled. “Within about 15 minutes, I was signed up. Coming off another competition, I was feeling good. I was pretty pumped. I started training the last week of December 2021, putting together my routine and figuring out the moves I wouldn’t fall out of.”

Sebo said she first got into pole dancing as a hobby and a safe way to exercise after suffering an injury while studying for her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance performance and choreography. Now, Sebo is a representative for Pole Sport Organization.

“I found pole while I was living in Jerusalem at a women’s only studio,” she said. “I found it was low impact and wouldn’t worsen my injury. I loved it right away. I was hooked on it. I first competed in 2018. After that competition, I determined it was incredible and wanted to do it every year.”

Before starting to prepare for her next competition this coming November, Sebo is taking some time off to visit a friend in the United Kingdom. While there, she plans to take a class with a former UK champion, she said.

“I have a few months to focus, so I’m taking a vacation, but not really,” she said, adding she’ll start seriously training by mid-August. “I still had to get that experience. And the community part is why I stay. It’s so important to have these connections since we’re all in love with the same thing.”