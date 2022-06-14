It has been so long, to call it a drought doesn’t do it justice. Not since 1973 had anyone from Beachwood High School won a boys state title in a running event.
That unwanted distinction ended June 4, when the Beachwood 4x400-meter relay team of Braylen Eaton, Noah Saidel, Caleb Berns and David Steckner captured the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state title at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus. The Beachwood quartet won in 3:17.62, beating track powerhouse Cleveland Glenville, which finished in 3:18.37.
“It was just so much relief that all the hard work paid off,” Berns told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It was just incredible.”
Berns took a moment and then said, “Our boys have not won an event in so long. I can’t recall the last time we’ve won a state title.”
It was 49 years in 1973.
Saidel ran the second leg of the relay, taking the baton from Eaton, and was slightly behind Glenville’s Joe Larkins. Berns ran the third leg for Beachwood, and overtook Glenville’s Gregory Howard for the lead that the Bison never relinquished.
Saidel did not run in the June 3 relay preliminaries due to a foot injury. Mattix Revells ran in place of Saidel and helped Beachwood qualify for the final.
One day later, Saidel was healthy enough to run. When Steckner reached the tape, the elusive title was won.
“We’d been dreaming about this,” Saidel said. “We were rushing to get to David, jumping up and down. It was awesome.”
When asked if he knew how long it had been since a Beachwood boys’ competitor won a track running event, Saidel guessed, “10 years, or something like that, right?”
Maybe it’s a good thing he didn’t know how long it really was.
Beachwood’s cheering section at the meet, though, was unexpectedly without four fans with particular interest. Berns’ father, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 3. Justin, his wife Lisa and their two daughters had to settle for watching the streaming feed from home.
“This was a lot of work in the making,” the mayor, who is a distance runner, told the CJN. “We were elated for the entire Beachwood family.”
“Unfortunately, though, we weren’t there.”
Berns, a junior, whose family attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, will have a chance to defend his title next season.
Saidel, a senior, whose family attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, will attend OSU in the fall. He is hopeful to run track at OSU, though Saidel told the CJN there are still discussions to be had in that regard.
No one at Beachwood knows and feels the pulse of the track program more than Willie Smith, who is in his 24th year as head coach.
“The boys had been denied for decades, and I’m so proud of them for their tremendous work ethic throughout the year,” Smith told the CJN. “Now they can claim their rightful place as state champions!”
Smith noted that Glenville’s team “had Division I football and track recruits loaded with talent.”
For this particular race, no matter. Beachwood, with a real-life David on the anchor leg, prevailed over Goliath.
Steve Mark is a freelance reporter.