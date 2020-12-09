The Big Ten Conference will eliminate its policy that requires teams to play six games to qualify for the 2020 Big Ten Football Championship Game, allowing The Ohio State Buckeyes to participate with only five games played due to COVID-19.
The Big Ten announced the decision Dec. 9, one day after The University of Michigan announced an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week would result in the cancellation of the Dec. 12 scheduled football game at Ohio State. That means under Big Ten rules, the undefeated Ohio State would not have been eligible for the championship because too many games were canceled due to COVID-19, leading the conference to change the policy.
Ohio State’s games against Maryland Nov. 14 and Illinois Nov. 28 were also canceled.
“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the conference said in a news release. “As a result of the decision, Ohio State will represent the East Division in the 2020 Big Ten Football Championship game against Northwestern.”
The Big Ten will hold its Champions Week of games on Dec. 18-19. Its decision to change the policy was made in collaboration with Big Ten presidents, chancellors and the Big Ten Conference, consisting of 14 institutions, the release said.
“The conference continues to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes and remains flexible and united with its 14 member institutions and partners during these unprecedented times,” the release said.
Leaders at Ohio State and the Big Ten also expressed disappointment about the missed Ohio State vs. Michigan game.
“We are all disappointed, especially for our players and their families, that (M)ichigan is unable to play The Game this year. Right now, our focus is on our student-athletes and what is best for them. We are in discussions with the Big Ten about possible next steps,” The Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson said on Twitter before the vote.
The decision to cancel the game between the rival teams was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration, a Dec. 8 Michigan news release said.
“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said Warde Manuel, UM’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, in the release. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”
Michigan will continue daily testing with hopes of getting back on the practice field when cleared by medical professionals.