The Cleveland Browns parted ways with quarterback Josh Rosen by releasing him from the practice squad Oct. 10.
Rosen was the fifth-string quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, who is suspended for the first 11 games of the season for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, Jacoby Brissett, Kellen Mond and Joshua Dobbs.
Watson was permitted to return to the team’s facility starting Oct. 10, but can’t practice until Nov. 14. He is eligible to play when the Browns visit the Texans Dec. 4.
On Oct. 13, a new civil lawsuit from a woman in Texas was filed, claiming Watson pressured her into a sexual act during a massage therapy session two years ago while he was with the Houston Texans. Watson settled civil lawsuits with 23 of 24 women claiming he acted inappropriately while getting massages when he was with the Texans.
Rosen, whose father is Jewish, signed with the Browns on July 22, but failed to make the 53-man roster. He then was added to the practice squad.
After being a standout quarterback at UCLA in Los Angeles, he was the fourth quarterback selected with the No.10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. This was the same draft in which Baker Mayfield was taken No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield was traded this summer to Carolina. Rosen has also been on the rosters of the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.
Now, Rosen is looking to sign with his seventh team in five years.