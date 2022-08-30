The Cleveland Browns reduced their roster Aug. 30 to the required 53 players prior to the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline, including terminating the contract of quarterback Josh Rosen.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list, effective Aug. 30. He will remain on that list for the first 11 games of the season while he serves his penalty under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. He can rejoin the team for liftings and meetings Oct. 10.
Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback and Joshua Dobbs will be the backup. The Browns could bring Rosen back on the practice squad.
Rosen, who was on Cleveland’s radar when he was drafted in the first round in 2018, signed a contract with the team July 22.
Rosen, whose father is Jewish, was selected No.10 in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. After being a star quarterback at UCLA in Los Angeles, he was the fourth quarterback selected. This was the same draft in which Baker Mayfield was taken No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield was traded this summer to Carolina.