The Cleveland Browns are signing former first-round selection quarterback Josh Rosen, according to multiple sources.
With a suspension for new quarterback Deshaun Watson likely, the Browns are looking to deepen their signal-calling platoon.
Rosen would be the fourth quarterback on the roster, following Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs.
ESPN first reported the one-year deal July 21.
Rosen, whose father is Jewish, was selected No.10 in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. After being a star quarterback at UCLA in Los Angeles, he was the fourth quarterback selected. This was the same draft in which Baker Mayfield was taken No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns.
Rosen struggled in 13 starts during his rookie season, throwing just 11 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. After going 3-10 as the starting quarterback, the Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick the following year, expediting Rosen’s departure.
Rosen, 25, then went to the Miami Dolphins, where he started three games. He spent some time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before being signed by the San Francisco 49ers before being waived Aug. 17, 2021. The Atlanta Falcons then picked him up and he completed two of 11 pass attempts.
Rosen, who celebrated a bar mitzvah, graduated from a St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif.
Watson is facing a possible suspension after being accused by two dozen female massage therapists of sexual misconduct during sessions while the three-time Pro Bowler played for the Houston Texans. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, the league’s disciplinary officer, is deciding whether Watson, who was traded to the Browns in March, has violated the personal conduct policy.
