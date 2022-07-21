A person familiar with the Cleveland Browns' plans says the team is working out quarterbacks as they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson. The NFL's disciplinary officer is deciding whether Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy after being accused by two dozen massage therapists of sexual misconduct while he played for the Texans. Watson was traded to the Browns in March. The Browns want to open training camp next week with four quarterbacks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't disclosed the tryouts. The person says A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen are among the quarterbacks getting a look.