Milky Way Cleveland, the kosher locally owned restaurant in South Euclid, was the concluding beneficiary of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ small business campaign.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic hurting local businesses, Cavs’ forward Larry Nance Jr. began an initiative to raise money for businesses around the Cleveland area. Prior to the 2020-21 NBA season opener, Nance asked fans to send merchandise from their favorite Northeast Ohio businesses. Before each of the Cavs’ 72 games, Nance would wear the merchandise while walking into the arena court and getting his photo taken by the media.
Paci Elbaum, partner with Milky Way, told the Cleveland Jewish News they had written to the Cavs prior to the season to tell them who they were and what they did. After months of waiting, Elbaum “totally forgot” about the initiative, until his telephone wouldn’t stop ringing on the night of May 12.
On that night, Nance walked into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland for a match-up with the Boston Celtics while wearing a T-shirt from Milky Way.
Join @larrydn22 tonight in support of Milky Way kosher and vegetarian restaurant in South Euclid!— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 13, 2021
Visit the GameDay+ section of the #CavsApp, championed by @Westfield1848, to bid on his authentic jersey of your choice and we’ll help match the proceeds!#SmallBusinessChampions pic.twitter.com/S8OFUxMFEJ
“When you have a good team of employees and a customer base, they like your product, but they’re also excited for you,” Elbaum said. “So, when something like that happens, especially something that gives publicity in the community like that, everybody is sharing in the fun.
The Cavs auctioned Nance’s game-used jersey for about $500, according to Elbaum. Nance and the Cavs then matched that with their own donation.
Elbaum said the publicity gained by the initiative is worth more than the money it raised. On top of Milky Way, Nance also promoted and raised money for Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights and Munch in Solon.
“Not every ballplayer did that,” Elbaum said. “It wasn’t a must, he didn’t have to do this. It’s nice to see people go the extra mile for somebody else ... That’s the greatest feeling. Just the fact that he has a large voice in town. Athletes probably have the biggest voices, and he used his to promote us. That’s the best help you can get.”