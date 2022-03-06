On Feb. 23, Jason Hillman was promoted by the Cleveland Cavaliers to vice president of basketball operations, but he said he doesn’t anticipate too much changing with his role, despite the title change from basketball chief of staff and team counsel.
“I’m not sure anything’s new,” Hillman told the Cleveland Jewish News about the duties of his new position. “I think we’ve got a handful of people in our club’s leadership and we sort of do a little bit of everything. That’s the way we look at our group, as a mirror image of what we have on the team. Any given night, you could have some individual person taking a lead role in some area of our operation. Not to be cliché, but it’s a real team approach. Everybody has got their own areas of expertise or their sweet spot, but they certainly dabble elsewhere, too. We’re just sort of flexible to whatever the needs of the day are, so from that point, I don’t think anything changes, it’s just more of a continuation of what we’ve been trying to build these last four years.”
The Cavs, one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season with a 36-26 record as of March 4, have had a storybook season thus far, backed by the all-star play of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, as well as first-year big man Evan Mobley, a candidate for the league’s rookie-of-the-year honors.
The team also extended Koby Altman’s contract and promoted him to president of basketball operations from his previous position as general manager. Mike Gansey was promoted from assistant general manager to general manager. Brandon Weems was elevated from senior director of player personnel to assistant general manager and Jon Nichols was promoted from his previous title of senior director of strategy and research to vice president of basketball strategy and personnel.
“It has been an honor and extreme privilege to represent this organization and I’m truly humbled by the confidence granted to me by our chairman, Dan Gilbert,” Altman said in a statement. “His leadership has allowed us the freedom to incorporate our strategy and vision intended for the future of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. This is a first-class organization with a passionate and loyal fan base. I will forever be grateful for this continued opportunity. With Dan setting the example and providing us with amazing resources, we are building something truly special here in Northeast Ohio. We remain committed to our player development program and our players have shown in-credible growth and improvement this season. Our evolving culture is driven by our players, coaches and staff, who all play a significant role in defining what it truly means to be a Cavalier and we are very excited for our future.”
Hillman, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said the front office didn’t want “to put a bar” on their expectations for this Cavs roster one way or the other.
“We expected and wanted to see growth, maturation, a next level of competitiveness, and let the results flow from there,” he said. “Some things happened, certainly, that probably accelerated that, whether it was Evan (Mobley’s) impact on winning, whether it was Darius Garland taking the next step, whether it was Kevin Love not only accepting a different role, but thriving in it, and us being able to overcome the injuries we had, Jarret Allen becoming an all-star, those are all things that contributed to us taking this next step. Even sitting here today, we don’t really look at this in terms of whether it’s a playoff spot, first round spot, etc.. This is under (Cavs Head Coach) J.B. (Bickerstaff’s) leadership and the mantra that he preaches every day, we’re just trying to grow every day and get better every day.”
Hillman resides in Solon with his wife, Meredith, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, and daughters Caitlin, Morgan and Devin.
“I’m extraordinary grateful and appreciative to continue to be a small part of this organization,” he said. “The often-used expression these days is I have a ‘get to’ job instead of a ‘got to’ job. I believe this is a ‘get to’ job, and I get to come to work every day.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.