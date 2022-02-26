The Cleveland Cavaliers promoted Jason Hillman to vice president of basketball operations from his previous title as basketball chief of staff/team counsel, the team announced Feb. 23.
Hillman held his previous position since July 2017 after spending 12 years with the Cavs on the business side..
Hillman, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, joined the Cavs as company counsel in late 2005, was promoted to general counsel in summer 2008, became vice president and general counsel in 2012.
He was a real estate lawyer with Southfield, Michigan based Jaffe, Raitt, Heuer & Weiss, P.C. from 2001 to2005. Prior to law school and continuing through his days in private practice, Hillman was a sportscaster on television and radio in the Detroit area.
Hillman resides in Solon with his wife, Meredith, and daughters Caitlin, Morgan and Devin.
Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced that Mike Gansey was elevated to general manager, having recently served as assistant general manager since being appointed in July 2017. Gansey will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions, while increasing his role in the Cavaliers draft preparations and logistics.
Gansey, who is from Olmsted Falls, has been part of the Cavs organization since 2011. Prior to his role as assistant GM, he was previously general manager for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavs’ exclusively-owned NBA G League team, where he earned the 2016-17 NBA G League executive of the year award.
Gansey was a three-time all-state player at Olmsted Falls High School, where he remains the school’s all-time leading scorer with1,909 points and was named the state’s Division II player of the year as a senior, finishing second in Mr. Ohio Basketball voting behind LeBron James.
The Cavs also promoted Brandon Weems to assistant general manager from his previous title as senior director of player personnel and Jon Nichols to vice president of basketball strategy and personnel from his previous title of senior director of strategy and research.