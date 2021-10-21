Since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers front office in 2012, General Manager Koby Altman had never seen as many players voluntarily come into the team’s practice facility in Independence as he did on Sept. 8 – almost three weeks before training camp began.
“There were a lot of successes made on paper, in terms of our talent level, as well as the atmosphere that (head coach J.B. Bickerstaff) has created,” Altman said during the Cavs’ media day Sept. 27. “The building here is a welcoming place.”
Altman credits this culture for the reason players came to the facility all summer, as well as visited the summer league team in Las Vegas. He said these weren’t just young players, but prominent starters as well. He said this kind of camaraderie brought continuity, synergy and excitement to the organization.
Altman told reporters the organization is proud of the moves it made over the offseason, specifically referencing the five-year, $100 million extension given to center Jarrett Allen.
The Cavs also selected Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-tall center from the University of Southern California has been lauded for his defensive ability, averaging 2.9 blocks per game in his only college season.
Altman did not want to put a specific number of wins and losses on what a “successful” season would be. But he did say he wants the organization – which has seen a steady increase in winning percentage since LeBron James left in 2018 – to take a step forward.
“We are going to get better, because even the young guys have a lot of minutes under their belt,” Altman said. “How do we put that together into some tangible success in wins, being competitive and working towards the postseason at the end of the season? I am not going to put a win and loss number on it, but we want to take a step forward.”
The Cavs opened the season Oct. 20 at Memphis and will open the home season Oct. 22 against Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavs host former Israeli star Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards Nov. 10.