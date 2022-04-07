Len Komoroski, CEO of Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group, announced he will step away from his role at the conclusion of the Cavaliers’ current season, according to an April 7 news release.

His career with the Cavaliers began in 2003 as president before he became CEO in 2013. Komoroski will remain affiliated with Rock Entertainment Group, focused on growth and development as well as special projects and initiatives.

“I am immensely grateful to Dan Gilbert for providing the inspiration, resources and platform to build an incredible team of leaders that have been committed to a culture of excellence and innovation,” Komoroski said in the release. “Dan always speaks of ‘doing well by doing good’ as a guiding principle and it has been a privilege to work in an environment where we embrace that as a pillar of operating and can positively impact Cleveland and our entire region in a range of different and diverse ways.

“Since I first spoke to Dan about this transition several years ago, we reflected on the ambitious bucket list and journey we’ve had from the time Dan acquired the franchise. From building a world class business team, becoming leaders in commercializing our platform, executing the Transformation of the FieldHouse and establishing it as one of the top entertainment and major event venues in the world, an NBA championship and much more. The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend seemed like the perfect capstone to the 19 years I have been honored to be a part of this remarkable enterprise along with all of our great team members.”

During his tenure, the franchise has acquired the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey league, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League and the Cavs Legion of NBA2K franchises which have all earned league-level awards for business operations.

“Over the past two decades, Len accomplished so much on behalf of our organization,” Cavs Chairman Dan Gilbert said in the release. “.I cannot overemphasize the value of Len’s contributions to the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the entire Cleveland community. His strategic direction, collaboration, and innovation have been and will continue to deliver long-term success of our business and for our fans. I am grateful for his leadership in helping to establish a world-class championship culture for our team members and ensuring that the future of the organization is positioned for continued long-term success.”

Komoroski, with key civic and community officials, played a leadership role in creating the public/private partnership agreement formed between the team, Cuyahoga County and city of Cleveland for the transformation, a project that entirely renovated and repositioned the nearly 26-year-old venue, one of the most successful commercialization results of a new or renovated venue in NBA history, according to the release. As part of the partnership, the Cavs extended their lease for an additional seven years until 2034.

“Len has been a driving force behind the transformation of the Cavaliers organization over the past two decades,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the release. “His great business instincts, creativity and strong relationships have made him one of the most respected operators in our industry, and he’s always been generous in sharing insights and best practices with the league office and our teams. We thank him for his many years of outstanding service in the NBA family.”

Komoroski and his team have guided the franchise to establish a social responsibility platform as a core operating pillar, and the Cavs have also been named a top-five finalist for the prestigious Sports Business Journal “Sports Team of the Year” award three times over the past decade. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was named a finalist in the “Sports Facility of the Year” category in SBJ’s industry awards for 2020, the year following the completion of the venue’s massive, recent $185 million transformation.

Over the last two decades, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Cleveland have secured multiple high-profile and economically impactful special events, including multiple Men’s and Women’s NCAA tournaments and championships, the 2016 Republican National Convention, 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, according to the release.