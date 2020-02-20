The resignation of John Beilein as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers has led to the promotion of assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb to the front of the bench.
Beilein, who resigned Feb. 19 after compiling a 14-40 record in his first season, will be reassigned to a different role within the organization, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said in a news release.
Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was promoted to head coach and will make his debut as Cavs coach at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Washington Wizards in their first game back from the NBA All-Star break.
Gottlieb, 42, who coached the University of California, Berkeley, for the previous eight years, made history by becoming the first women’s collegiate head coach recruited to an NBA staff when the Cavs hired her in June 2019. She was inducted into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame of Northern California in 2016. Under Beilein, she was relegated to the second row of the bench.
“She keeps us calm,” Bickerstaff told the media Feb. 20. “She’s good at that. She is extremely intelligent and perceptive. She sees things from a vantage point that’s extremely helpful. I tend to see things from just a straight-forward kind of bonehead way, and she takes that same situation and she gives me the opposite side of it all the time, in a way that is always helpful.”
Gottlieb and assistant coach J.J. Outlaw will rotate bench duties, Bickerstaff told the media, based on the staff's scouting assignments.
Beilein was named head coach of the Cavs on May 13, 2019, after spending the previous 12 seasons as head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of Michigan. He signed a five-year contract.