The Major League Baseball season is in its infancy, the NBA Playoffs are heating up and the NFL season is a long way away.
The Guardians, the Cavaliers and the Browns will be among the topics to be discussed when the Cleveland Jewish News presents “Sports Talk Live” at 7:30 a.m. April 20 at Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. So will the NFL Draft that happens April 27 to April 29 and legalized sports betting, which took effect in Ohio on Jan. 1.
All of this promises to make for an exciting morning of sports talk with a panel of experts moderated by CJN Sports Columnist Andy Baskin, who is the co-host of “Baskin & Phelps” on 92.3 The Fan.
Panelists are: Adam “The Bull,” co-host of “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on YouTube and “The Bullpen with Adam the Bull” podcast; Mark “Munch” Bishop, writer, “NEO Sports Insiders”; Aaron Goldhammer, co-host of “The Really Big Show” on 850 ESPN Cleveland; and Jonathan Peterlin, host “Overtime with Jonathan Peterlin,” on 92.3 The Fan.
They’ll also be answering questions from the audience and there will be several door prizes for some lucky winners.
You can hear all about the Cleveland sports scene for just $18, which includes a light breakfast. Dietary laws will be observed. To register, visit cjn.org/sports.
The event is presented by Edward Jones, 5-Star Senior Discount is presented by Medical Mutual, supporting sponsor is Smylie One Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Air Quality, and venue sponsor is the Mandel Jewish Community Center.