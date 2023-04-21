A record crowd attended the Cleveland Jewish News’ “Sports Talk Live” April 20 at Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, where they heard a panel of sports experts discuss the hottest topics in local sports.
The panel featured Andy Baskin, CJN sports columnist and co-host of Baskin and Phelps on 92.3 The Fan, Mark “Munch” Bishop, a sports talk radio veteran and writer for NEO Sports Insiders, Adam “The Bull,” co-host of “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on YouTube and host of “The Bullpen with Adam the Bull” podcast, and Jonathan Peterlin, host of “Overtime with Jonathan Peterlin” on 92.3 The Fan.
The event was formerly known as “Les is More” named after the late Les Levine, who served as moderator since the CJN created the event in 2014. Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, at age 74 after a battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. Levine, an iconic broadcaster who was a sports columnist for the CJN for 10 years, was inducted posthumously into the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Journalism Hall of Fame in 2022.
About 125 people attended the program to discuss Cleveland’s sports teams – the Browns, the Cavs and the Guardians.
About the Cavs
The panel first turned to the Cavaliers, who are tied at one game apiece with the New York Knicks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs heading into Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. April 21 in Madison Square Garden.
The issue for the Cavs is how they respond to the Knicks’ physical style, Bishop said.
“The Knicks are a New York street gang, like the Jets in ‘West Side Story,’” he said.
That may be true, but why fight them, Peterlin said.
“It’s not the Cavs’ game, they’re not physical,” he said.
But Bishop said the Cavs “need to fight back” and not let the Knicks push them around.
However, Adam “The Bull” said the Knicks are not necessarily that physical, instead the Cavs were not ready for the intensity of playoff basketball in their 101-97 loss in Game 1 April 15.
“The intensity is at another level” in the playoffs, he said.
Baskin said this is the result of the Cavs being an inexperienced team.
The panelists also questioned coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s decision making, but did not think he was on the hot seat, especially as the team rebounded from Game 1 to convincinglywin Game 2 107-90 April 18.
“Game 2 was huge” for Bickerstaff, Peterlin said.
Adam “The Bull” said Bickerstaff is just lucky that Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert is not as involved with the team these days or he might be facing trouble like when Gilbert fired former coach David Blatt, who is an icon in Israel.
However, he said the situations are not really that similar as Blatt was a terrible coach.
Adam “The Bull” said, “LeBron (James) had to make up for (Blatt’s) idiocy.”
Looking ahead, Bishop said all the Cavs need to do is take one game in New York and they can win the series. However, he said regardless of whether they win the series, this season has been a success, especially as this is the team’s first playoff appearance since James left. Baskin agreed, adding fans’ expectations were skewed by the levels of success they enjoyed with James on the team.
However, both Adam “The Bull” and Peterlin said the Cavs must win the series for this to be a successful season.
As for the series against the Knicks, Bishop, Adam “The Bull” and Peterlin thought the Cavs would win in seven games. Baskin said he was sticking with his original prediction of the Knicks winning in seven games.
About the Guardians
With the 2023 Major League Baseball season being less than a month old, the panel focused on the impact of rule changes instituted at the start of the season, including use of a pitch clock, larger bases and a ban on shifts, as opposed to how the Guardians have done so far.
“I love it,” Adam “The Bull” said of the changes, adding the game is quicker and more exciting because of the rules changes that “cut out the garbage time” between pitches.
Peterlin said the changes were a step in the right direction, but “we’ve got a long way to go” as pitching is just too dominant.
“They throw too hard and the movement is too strong” on their pitches “so you’ve got a bunch of home runs, you’ve got a bunch of strikeouts, you’ve got a bunch of walks,” he said.
Adam “The Bull” said having so many relief specialists also tilts things too much in favor of the pitchers.
Peterlin said the answer is to either move the pitching mound back or lowering it.
Other panelists agreed some change needs to be made, even if its not moving the mound.
“We need more action,” with more contact and more hits, Peterlin said.
As for the Guardians’ season, including their 10-9 record as of April 20, Adam “The Bull” said it’s too early to worry.
“I certainly never panic about the baseball team in April,” he said. “I like to give them a chance.”
But Adam “The Bull” said he does have concerns, starting with pitching.
“I don’t trust anyone besides (Shane) Bieber on that rotation,” he said.
Also, the bullpen “has been very shaky,” he said, adding the team should bring some of its young, talented pitchers up from the minor leagues starting in May.
However, he said the issue is the front office, which Adam “The Bull” said does a good job. Instead, he said the issue is that owner Larry Dolan does not spend enough on the team.
Dolan is not a bad owner, but he’s a “cheapskate,” Adam “The Bull” said.
But, Bishop said it’s “not how much you spend, but who you spend it on.”
Adam “The Bull” said “the more money you have, the more margin of error you have. ... The payroll over the last few years has been a disgrace.”
Baskin said regardless of whether the Dolan family spends enough on the team, it might be a moot point over the next few years.
Baskin said, in “what is the most underrated story no one is talking about,” is that a group of minority owners, led by David Blitzer, has the option to become majority owner in 2027, five years after he joined as a 25% shareholder of the team.
About the Browns
The discussion on the Browns focused on owner Jimmy Haslem and quarterback Deshaun Watson, the legal allegations against them and whether fans can separate their love for their team from the players and owners, and others associated with it.
Bishop took the view you cannot separate the two, noting he is no longer a Browns’ fan after 65 years because of the alleged wrongdoing by Haslem and Watson.
The Browns “mean nothing to me anymore,” he said.
Bishop said Haslem is “a Confederate thief” because of his company, Pilot Flying J’s, alleged fraud.
Flying J faced a mulitmillion dollar lawsuit and paid out nearly $100 million in fines for allegedly defrauding trucking companies with fake rebates, but Haslem was never found guilty of fraud or any other crimes.
“I have no doubt in my mind” Haslem knew about the fraud, Bishop said.
The Browns signing of Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault by more than two dozen women, is another reason why Bishop said he no longer roots for the team.
“I was brought up to believe you don’t abuse women,” he said.
Watson was never charged with a crime and two grand juries failed to indict him.
Other panel members had a different perspective about whether you can separate rooting for the team from the people on or involved with the team.
Adam “The Bull” said, “I can separate the team from the person.”
He said what bothers him is people telling fans who to root for.
“No one should be bullied one way or the other,” Adam “The Bull,” said.
Peterlin said fans should be able to “separate the art from the artist” and that he was not asking for Watson to date anyone’s daughter or come over for dinner, just to watch him play football.
Adam “The Bull” said, in the end, winning is likely what matters most as most fans that left over Watson’s signing would likely root for the team again if Watson makes them a winner.
Bishop said, “I agree with you one-hundred fold and it’s a damn shame.”
