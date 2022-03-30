The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, announced March 29 an expansion of their existing multi-year marketing agreement to put the Cliffs logo on the Cavs player uniforms beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Cliffs is headquartered in Cleveland, located less than half a mile from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“Cliffs has been an anchor for Cleveland and the Great Lakes Region for 175 years,” Len Komoroski, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO, said in a news release. “We share an immense amount of hometown pride and love for this region and are committed to having a positive influence on the people that live and work here. While our respective roles in the community are much different from each other, both Cliffs and the Cavs are considered part of the ‘fabric of life’ here in Northeast Ohio. It is now very appropriate and relevant for Cliffs to be represented, literally, on the fabric of the Cavs player jerseys.”

Cliffs, the only steel company to have a jersey patch partnership with the NBA, has a long-standing partnership with the team and entitlement branding to one of the marquee north entry points into the FieldHouse, the release said.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is proud of our partnership with the Cavaliers and the NBA, for our employees, their families, their communities and the entire Great Lakes Region,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ chairman, president and CEO, said in the release. “The Cavs stand out as a unique and authentic showcase for the importance of teamwork with its talented players, coaching staff and management team, coming together strategically to win. Cleveland-Cliffs is no different. We are made by our 26,000 employees. These people, situated across the entire Great Lakes region, are talented and dedicated, working together to execute a well-thought strategy to produce a vital material, steel, that is woven into the fabric of everyday modern life. The power of this Cliffs-Cavs partnership is our common culture of teamwork, family and community, which are fundamental to our ongoing success. The journey together will be rewarding, and winning is about the whole team.”

Darius Garland, Cavaliers All-Star point guard; Koby Altman, president of basketball operations; and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff attended the press conference held inside the Cliffs entrance of the FieldHouse.

“I will be very proud to wear the Cleveland-Cliffs logo on my jersey starting next season,” Garland said in the release. “Being from Gary, Ind., I know first-hand how important Cliffs and steel are to communities, both here in Cleveland and across our region. Every time I put this jersey on and see the Cliffs patch on the chest, I’ll be reminded of these people and motivated by the hard-working mentality that they bring every day.”

The partnership will also yield a community benefit for Boys & Girls Clubs throughout communities in which Cleveland-Cliffs operates. The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation pledged $500,000 of new funding to the clubs that can apply for grant dollars to support capital and program expenses that encourage healthy lifestyles, the release said. The funding will be awarded on a competitive basis later this year.