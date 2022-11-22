Cleveland will be home to a professional men’s soccer team beginning in 2025, Charles Altchek, president of MLS NEXT Pro announced Nov. 21 at a news conference.
It will be the third independent club of the MLS NEXT Pro League, joining Rochester New York FC and the Carolina Core FC, contingent upon U.S. Soccer Federation sanctioning.
“We’re thrilled to have Cleveland as the newest expansion club in MLS NEXT Pro,” Altchek said in a news release. “Cleveland Soccer Group cofounders Michael Murphy and Nolan Gallagher’s plan to build a club focused on winning championships while serving the community and entertaining their fans perfectly aligns with our vision. The addition of another strong independent club continues the momentum coming off our historic inaugural season as we look ahead to 2023 and beyond. The pride and passion Clevelanders have for their city speaks for itself and we look forward to the fans embracing the sport of soccer in the leadup to the World Cup being played in North America in 2026.”
In addition to preparing for the team’s inaugural 2025 season, Cleveland Soccer Group has established the 501(c)(3) Cleveland Soccer Group Foundation, which will be dedicated to creating positive outcomes for Northeast Ohioans through sport, community, art, nature and unity, according to the release. The foundation will focus on doing so through community and corporate collaborations, including the development and installation of mini-pitches and other projects to provide public access to the game of soccer.
“The beautiful game’ will bring Clevelanders together like never before,” Murphy, who serves as CEO in addition to cofounder of Cleveland Soccer Group, said in the release. “Our group is committed to a long-term vision of supporting professional men’s and women’s teams. Bringing MLS NEXT Pro to Cleveland in 2025 is an incredibly important first step, and we’re especially excited about being able to showcase Cleveland professional soccer to the world as our games will be broadcast globally on Apple TV as part of the long-term broadcast rights deal with MLS.”
He expects the club to be building a “soccer first” facility and said locations are currently being scouted.
David Gilbert, CEO of Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, endorsed the plan.
“This city loves and appreciates our sports but there has been a huge void, a huge void in professional soccer, and thrilled that this today signals that we are going to be filling that void,” Gilbert said at the news conference, adding praise for Murphy and Nolan. “There’s been a lot of talk over the years of professional soccer coming to Cleveland. These are the gentlemen to do it. Their passion and dedication to this is far beyond anything I’ve seen.”
Justin Morrow, a Cleveland native and former MLS All-Star and U.S. Men’s National Team player, has been involved in bringing professional soccer to his hometown while helping shape Cleveland Soccer Group’s community-driven strategy as part of its advisory board. Morrow, who was an All-American while attending St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, was named MLS’ 2021 Humanitarian of the Year after founding Black Players for Change in 2020, an independent organization consisting of over 170 players, coaches and staff from MLS working to bridge the racial equality gap that exists in society.
“Like most Clevelanders, my affinity for the city runs deep, and I’m committed to partnering with leaders like Michael and Nolan to have a positive impact,” Morrow said in the release. “Having devoted most of my life to the game, I know that if we bring professional soccer to Cleveland with a ‘community-first’ mindset, it will bring about many positive changes to the region.”
MLS Next Pro’s inaugural season featured 21 teams, and all but one of them was affiliated with an MLS team. Affiliated clubs includes Columbus Crew 2, which won the league’s first championship in October.
Seven MLS-affiliated clubs will join the league in 2023 and at least one more in 2024. Eventually, the league is aiming for 30 MLS-affiliated clubs and 10-20 independent clubs, joining Cleveland, Rochester and Carolina.
More details about the Cleveland team, including name, stadium plans, crest and colors, will be announced at a later date, according to the release.
CSG has also an application to bring a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team to Cleveland. Established in 2012, the 12-team league is looking to add two teams in 2024.