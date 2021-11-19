Cleveland Guardians merchandise is available at the team store at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland. Local retailers will begin selling new Guardians merchandise Nov. 22.
The Guardians, formerly known as the Cleveland Indians, officially become changed their name Nov. 19. Although the name change was announced July 23, the team continued to use the Indians name until the season ended in early October.
The changes will also be reflected on the team website and all social media handles.
The Guardians’ first regular-season game will be against the Kansas City Royals March 31 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland.