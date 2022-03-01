The Cleveland Monsters will hold Jewish Heritage Night March 13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
Ari Brummer, manager of esports business operations at the Cleveland Cavaliers, and co-chair of the Jewish team member resource group at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, said the idea for a full-scale marketing push for Jewish Heritage Night was born in part due to the venue’s team member resource groups. These five groups are part of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s diversity and inclusion department, led by Kevin Clayton, vice president of diversity, inclusion and community engagement.
The Jewish resource group is one of five – with groups for Hispanic and Latino team members, Black team members, women-identifying team members and LGBTQIA+ team members.
“Through that, we’ve been working on development, community engagement, culture and different areas of business that we strive to improve and make better through the lens of Jewish culture and religion,” Brummer said.
The Jewish Heritage Night is one of those growth and development efforts, Brummer said, adding the pregame program is going to be Purim-themed with hamentaschen and networking opportunities.
“We’re still working on what exactly it’s going to be,” he said. “But, we just want to get people together in-person, possibly for the first time in a long time.”
Brummer said Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is also looking to incorporate some of their Jewish community partners, like the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and the Mandel Jewish Community Center, both in Beachwood, into their programming as well as future Jewish Heritage Nights. In addition to the ceremonial puck drop that happens before every game, Brummer added that retiring JCC CEO Michael Hyman is also going to be honored during the game.
The Cleveland Monsters are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, which has also had success in full-scale Jewish Heritage Nights in Columbus. Brummer said the Monsters saw that success and took note to bring bigger festivities to Cleveland.
“We’re lucky enough to replicate some of the successes they had,” he said. “We knew this was a great way for us to connect with the community and really put our footprint here. We’re part of the community and really do want to be here. We want to be like one of the names people reference in the same sentence as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, of the Maltz Museum or the JCC. The Cavs and the Monsters want to be known as a staple in the Jewish community, as a supporter and ally.”
Now in his fifth season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Brummer grew up in Solon and attended Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. When he moved away for college, he said upon return he didn’t feel as connected to the Cleveland Jewish community. That’s why, for him, something like Jewish Heritage Night, is so exciting, he said.
“I’m passionate about the Jewish community and it’s a really cool opportunity to find a way to give back, make connections and grow, and also make a difference internally and externally within our organization,” he said.