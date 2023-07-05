A delegation of seven teens and two adults will spend three weeks in Israel starting July 6, participating in the JCC Association of North America and Maccabi World Union’s 41st JCC Maccabi Games.
An Olympic-style sports event, the JCC Maccabi Games will host more than 1,000 Jewish teens from 10 countries, participating in sports competitions, community service opportunities, and social and cultural events. At the games’ conclusion, participants will go on a two-week immersive travel tour throughout Israel, exploring the country through a sports lens and making connections with its land, people, history and cultures.
This is only the second time the Maccabi Games has been held in Israel since 2011. In most years, the Maccabi Games are held in North America and draw delegations from the United States, Canada and Mexico, but this year, 74 delegations will represent 10 countries on four continents, according to a news release.
Kelly Millstone, Cleveland Maccabi delegation head, told the Cleveland Jewish News she’s eager to watch the teen participants make lifelong connections around common interests. Millstone went to her first JCC Maccabi Games in 1988, and “has loved it since,” she said.
The opening ceremony is slated for 7:30 p.m. local time, or 12:30 p.m. EST, July 9, and will be livestreamed worldwide. Shalva Band will perform, and programming will include a tribute dedicated to the victims of the Munich Olympic massacre, followed by the lighting of the opening torch to kickoff the games. Weightlifter David Berger from Shaker Heights was among those killed in Munich.
“Being involved with the Maccabi Games for so many years, being able to watch the games play out and having the kids feel that passion, doing what they love in Israel,” said Millstone, who lives in Solon and attends Temple Emanu El in Orange. “I can’t wait for that feeling to hit them. There is so much excitement around the games themselves, but having them actually take place in Israel is amazing.”
Millstone said her favorite part about the Maccabi Games is seeing teens make that connection between their love of sports and their love of being Jewish. The Cleveland delegation will have athletes competing in tennis, flag football, baseball and soccer.
“I’ve had athletes say that once they’re old enough, they want to coach and get involved any way they can,” she said. “Other than the games itself, it’s a phenomenal experience that any Jewish teenager should have.”
Millstone said the after games tour experience will include activities like rafting, hiking and even camping a night outside. The travel experience, developed by RootOne, will be complemented with a pre-trip curriculum in partnership with The iCenter that will explore the diversity of Israel through a sports lens. A cohort of North American JCC Maccabi Education Fellows will deliver the curriculum.
Noting she is “just along for the ride,” Millstone said experiencing the Maccabi Games is “more than just a set of sports competitions.”
“It’s about sportsmanship,” she said. “It’s about how important it is to work with these kids in exploring tikkun olam, joy, pride and the connection these kids make with each other. The friendships they make will last a life time as they meet with Jewish teens from around the world with similar interests as them.”
A second JCC Maccabi Games will also be held from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.